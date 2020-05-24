Spider-Man, Please Put Me Down

This week on Snapshots we have cool looking cars, gorgeous nighttime skies, creepy skeletons, far away fighting and Spider-Man continues to be a menace. Three weeks in a row.

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @theblueB4ndit, Twitter)

Infamous: Second Son (Screenshot: @fabianhazuki, Twitter)

Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: Matthew Weatherston, Email)

No Man’s Sky (Screenshot: @poachiiN, Twitter)

GT Sport (Screenshot: @lorsteibel, Twitter)

Death Stranding (Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1, Twitter)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @DarkLinkN7, Twitter)

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider (Screenshot: @Emilli96, Twitter)

This weekly feature wasn’t supposed to be a showcase of Spider-Man being a dick to people, but here we are.

