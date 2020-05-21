Spirited Away 2: Bathhouse Boogaloo

Last week, Twitch announced a new Safety Advisory Council intended to provide input on some of Twitch’s most pernicious issues, including work-life balance, safety and moderation, and protection of marginalised groups. The council is made up of social media experts as well as a small handful of streamers. One of those streamers, Steph “FerociouslySteph” Loehr, almost immediately became the focal point of Twitch’s latest controversy—and a whole mess of harassment.
Last year rumours swirled that Nintendo had opted to revive a once-officially cancelled game. We still don't know whether the rumour was true, but a look back at the Japanese company's history reveals no shortage of IP that could be dug out of the closet.
Let's say Nintendo did want to bring a game back from the dead. Here's what they would have to pick from.
