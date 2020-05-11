Star Wars Cosplayer Thrown To The Ground, Arrested For Carrying 'Plastic Gun'

A restaurant in Lethbridge, Canada last week thought it’d be fun for an employee to stand outside dressed as a Stormtrooper to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4. Instead, the woman in the costume ended up getting the cops called on her and her nose smashed up before being arrested.

As LNN report, the incident took place last week when the unnamed employee, dressed in full Stormtrooper costume (complete with plastic blaster rifle) and standing out the front of the restaurant, became the subject of two emergency calls from passers-by who were a) concerned at the presence of what they thought was a weapon, and b) had somehow never seen a Stormtrooper before.

Police soon arrived at the scene, drew their guns and ordered the woman to first drop her “weapon” before getting onto the ground. While the employee immediately discarded the blaster, she took some time getting to her knees, so the attending officers grabbed her and pushed her to the ground and handcuffed her, giving her a “bloodied nose”.

While Canadian Police, and Canadians, will no doubt still be reeling from the Nova Scotia shootings last month, which killed 22 people, this was still a bizarre overreaction from the attending officers, who are now the subject of a “service investigation” from the Lethbridge Police Service.

Comments

  • darren @darren

    What should have happened

    "Police drove by, saw the claims were unsubstantiated and stopped for a funny photo for the local FB page".

    3
  • rock_m @rock_m

    So quick question... did the blaster the employee was holding have the usual "orange tip" on the muzzle?

    As stupid as this question sounds we are living in the American continent (even if it is north of the border) where toys need to have that orange colored tip to prove its a toy. And the "costume" could have been someone literally dressing up to avoid identification during the act of a crime.

    I mean of course common sense should kick in here (and the 2 "concerned callers" were very probably most likely idiot prank callers)... but again its the Americas... not saying what the police did was a stupidly gross over reaction but yeah I can see why the cops would do the whole put your weapon down schtick (pushing down the employee to the point of injury was frankly stupid when it was obvious the employee was complying already in that really bulky costume)

    0
    • darren @darren

      And the "costume" could have been someone literally dressing up to avoid identification during the act of a crime.

      Don't excuse this stupidness. It's obvious from the shape that it's a toy.

      If we want to continue down your road, you could just paint the tip of a real gun orange instead of dressing up in an obvious costume that would make you stand out from every single other person in the entire city.

      0
      • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

        Well most of the Star Wars guns were just props of real guns that were modified for the film, the storm trooper rifle was an SMG.

        0
  • bodmaniac @bodmaniac

    That is a sever over-reaction by the police there. If it was in the US I would've just brushed it aside as more brutality from them par for the course, but Canada? Wow.

    I guess it is after the recent shooting they had, but still. None of the officers knew Star Wars? Or made the connection with the date? Or simply questioned her when she immediately tossed her weapon when ordered to and she was on her knees?

    But no, common sense was in a galaxy far, far away.

    0
    • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

      It’s how they’re trained these days.
      Putting the suspect in cuffs is considered the priority.
      Clearly the poor girl was worried about damaging the costume (they aren’t cheap) but the cops will see it as resisting.

      0
  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    I thought there were laws about prop weapons, or is that just a US, or even convention rule thing?

    0
    • akeashar @akeashar

      I thought the general rule was 'don't' when it comes to prop weapons in public. Prop swords especially, given that every other year it seems someone goes on a rampage with a samurai sword, either in the US or Melbourne.

      As to other people going 'its obviously a blaster', here is a fun article:

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/checkpoint/wp/2015/10/20/the-real-world-small-arms-that-inspired-the-weapons-of-star-wars/

      The various blasters and rifles are almost identical to actual real firearms. Look at the comparison between the E-11 and Sterling submachine gun.

      It would surprise me if there was someone that paint up a real firearm and add extras to it to make it appear like its film equivalent 'But it really works!'

      Throw in the recent trend of 3D printed firearms that don't look like how you'd expect a normal gun to look and the 'if it looks like a firearm, then treat it like a firearm' philosophy comes into play.

      Looking at the video she was wearing her helmet when she went on the ground so I'm guessing any injury was likely caused by the inside of her helmet? From the comments here I was expecting her to be thrown around and beaten up but it looks like she complied albeit in a 'what the heck?' kind of way about being pulled up. The police don't seem to be especially rough in the recorded tape.

      0

