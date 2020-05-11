Steam Deals: Get 50+ Square Enix Games For $50, Plus A Ton Of Great Indies

Star Wars Cosplayer Thrown To The Ground, Arrested For Carrying 'Plastic Gun'

Stay inside and stay safe continues to be the message for everyone cooped up inside. While restrictions are easing, the latest Steam deals provide ample reasons to stay home and game.

Square Enix's Stay Home & Play campaign features a brand new Steam bundle featuring over 50 classic Square Enix and Eidos games including Rise of the Tomb Raider, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Life is Strange, Sleeping Dogs, Thief and other hits. There's 54 games in total, and it'll cost you just $51.22 — meaning each game is going for less than a buck.

You can view the full list of available games here.

Alongside the killer Square Enix/Eidos deal, Steam is also currently running an Indie Megabooth sale, with deals on over 150 indie games. Check out the highlights below:

  • A Case of Distrust - $6.45
  • A Good Snowman is Hard to Build - $7.25
  • Battle Chef Brigade - $11.58
  • Catlateral Damage - $3.62
  • Coffee Talk - $24.80
  • Cook, Service, Delicious! 3?! - $17.20
  • Dead Cells - $28.76
  • Dog Sled Saga - $3.79
  • Elsinore - $17.37
  • Figment - $5.79
  • Freedom Finger - $14.19
  • Fugl - $7.25
  • Go Home Dinosaurs - $7.25
  • Guacamelee! 2 - $7.23
  • Infinite Adventures - $10.75
  • Jenny LeClue - Detectivu - $21.71
  • Klang - $5.37
  • Ladykiller in a Bind - $14.47
  • Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime - $7.98
  • Mini Metro - $7.25
  • Moon Hunters - $3.22
  • Monster Prom - $6.78
  • Mutazione - $21.71
  • Obduction - $15.03
  • Overpass - $14.40
  • Praey for the Gods - $27.91
  • Reus - $3.62
  • Russian Subway Dogs - $10.75
  • Star Crossed - $11.60
  • Tales of the Neon Sea - $14.37
  • The Fall - $2.90
  • The Gardens Between - $6.23
  • The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor - $5.79
  • To Be or Not To Be - $2.09

For the full list of indie titles on sale, check out the Going Away (For Now) Sale hub here.

Coffee Talk Is A Sleepy Little Game In A Magical, 'Post-Racial' World

I’ve been holding off on playing Coffee Talk even after reading Heather’s positive impressions the other day. It wasn’t until Kotaku’s Senior Editor Natalie Degraffinried was in town when I finally had a good excuse to play it, which we did for the first time together on video. What I wasn’t fully prepared for was how much it’s like one of my favourite shows on Netflix: Midnight Diner. And if you’re a fan of the show, then it’s a no-brainer. You’ll absolutely love this game.

Read more

