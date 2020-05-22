How Steam's Spring Cleaning Event Works, And The Best Games On Sale

Elder Scrolls Player Casually Spends 600 Years In Prison

Image: Steam

Steam's Spring Cleaning event isn't your typical sale. Instead, it's an event that encourages you to dust off the games sitting in your shame pile and take them for a spin. As you play, you'll unlock new badges and Steam XP. Here's how it works.

The Spring Cleaning Event has multiple tiers or rooms. On each tier, the game's helpful robot companion will randomly identify three sitting in your library that you've never touched or haven't played for a while.

Image: Steam

You don't have to finish these games but if you open them all, you'll finish that room's goal and the space will light up. You'll earn Steam XP for every room you finish and progress towards earning the Steam Spring Cleaning badge.

It's a neat idea, particularly if you've got a hoard of unplayed games waiting for your attention. I know I do.

Despite the Steam Spring Cleaning event not highlighting any particular deals, there are still some bargains to be had on the platform. Here's the best and cheapest of what's currently on sale.

The Best Deals On Steam Right Now

  • ABZÛ - $14.47
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $34.97
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence - $20.38
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $6.74
  • Elite Dangerous - $10.73
  • For the King - $11.58
  • Hue - $4.30
  • Jurassic World Evolution - $15.75
  • Kerbal Space Program - $11.49
  • Life is Strange Complete Season - $5.79
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm - $4.49
  • Life is Strange 2 Complete Season - $22.56
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom - $22.45
  • Planet Coaster - $16.23
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider - $13.48
  • Serious Sam Classic: The First Encounter - $1.70
  • Serious Sam Classic: The Second Encounter - $1.70
  • Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter - $4.30
  • Serious Sam 3 BFE - $5.69
  • Serious Sam: Fusion 2017 - $4.30
  • Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter - $8.54
  • Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter - $8.54
  • Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $4.04
  • Snake Pass - $8.68
  • Speaking Simulator - $8.75
  • Styx: Master of Shadows - $7.99
  • Thief - $4.04
  • Tomb Raider - $4.34
  • The Long Dark - $10.73
  • The Witcher II Enhanced Edition - $4.07
  • The Witcher III: GOTY - $23.69
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $2.90

You can view the rest of the games currently on sale at SteamDB.

If nothing there catches your eye, Steam's latest blockbuster Summer Sale is reportedly set to begin on June 26. Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the upcoming deals.

