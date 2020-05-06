The Year 2000 Was Incredible For Video Games

You Can Use Noise Cancelling Headphones In Place Of A Gaming Headset, But There's A Catch

Mother's Day 2020: The Best Co-Op Games To Play With Your Mum

You Can Now Take A Virtual Tour Of The Ghibli Museum

ghibli museum tourImage: Ghibli Museum/YouTube

Studio Ghibli's iconic Japanese museum is currently closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn't stopped the museum from displaying some of its awesome props and replicas to the world, with fans able to get a virtual look inside the museum and its many magical rooms through the Ghibli YouTube channel.

The Ghibli Museum was first established in 2001 and has remained a tourism hotspot since then. Tickets are usually in high demand and there's a certain level of exclusivity to the venue.

A glimpse inside is a rare treat, and with several short videos being uploaded to the new Ghibli Museum YouTube channel over the last few weeks, fans around the world are finally getting a look at the treasures inside.

This video explores an exhibit called 'Where a Film is Born', which is described as belonging to a boy wishing to make his own film. "The room provides lots of inspiration for what will go on to the blank piece of paper on the desk to become the origin of an actual film," the Ghilbi Museum said.

Inside, you can see a clutter of various trinkets, paintings and writings. It feels very much like a location taken straight out of a Ghibli film and there's detail packed into every corner.

Another video showcases the museum at night and features a particularly beautiful stained glass window installation that features popular Ghibli characters like Totoro and the Catbus.

While the videos are quite short and showcase only a small portion of the museum's exhibits, it's a fascinating look into a location that many of us may never have the chance to visit.

To explore more of the Ghibli Museum, check out its new YouTube channel or head to the establishment's website.

Studio Ghibli's Movies, Ranked

Since its foundation in 1985, Studio Ghibli has released over 20 feature films. Some of these have become animation classics! Others have stunk up the joint. While the studio is synonymous with the works of Hayao Miyazaki, don’t forget that a number of other directors have helmed projects for Ghibli, from studio co-founder Isao Takahata to Miyazaki’s son Goro.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

battlefront disney-infinity knights-of-the-old-republic kotor lucasarts star-wars the-force-unleashed the-old-republic the-phantom-menace

Every Star Wars Game Ever, From Worst to Best

It turns out that Star Wars is a popular franchise on which to base a video game. This might be something to do with the fact that you can stick the name Star Wars on pretty much any old rubbish and it will still sell like hotcakes. Hello Kinect Star Wars, I’m looking at you.
clips retro star-wars the-bests

The Best Star Wars Video Game

You've no doubt seen countless lists of the best video games set in the Star Wars universe today. Boring. I'd like to try something a little different and tell you what the best Star Wars video game is.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles