Talk Amongst Yourselves

  • CMDR Trikeabout @trikeabout

    Good morning TAYbies.

    I spent the weekend alternately hitting things with a steel sword and a silver sword. Have opened up Skellige but there's still much to do in Velen. Am going with main story as I hit level, mostly.

    Very much enjoying the writing and setting.

  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    Anyone getting the CovidSafe app?
    I’m torn because it’s a good idea but the government has an absolutely terrible record when it comes to personal data and none of the safeguards they’ve put in place have ever stopped them before.

    • drsleepless @drsleepless

      I tried looking at it by their own track record. That made me decide against it. I don't trust them enough. Especially from a government that wants to have encryption back doors.

      • DogMan @dogman

        To be fair they only want back doors on other people's stuff. Any back doors into government apps will be entirely unintentional. =P

        Personally I'm pretty torn. It's a good idea in theory and I'm already keeping a soft interaction log so really it's just a more efficient version of that, but this is the sort of thing that has to be done with so much caution and oversight. I imagine there's already a lot of people out there waiting for that one case that justifies them gaining access to the information for non-COVID-19 purposes.

        I'd feel a lot more comfortable if it was a totally anonymous purpose built device but even as a pure software solution getting something 'safe' out in time for it to make a difference is unlikely.

        • DogMan @dogman

          I guess it's also important to note that case tracking has proved to be a very powerful tool so I'm definitely not against this sort of thing being worked on in case of future pandemics. As serious as this is, if something even more serious comes along being able to opt-in on something like this day one of a pandemic could save countless lives. Definitely a tool that needs to exist ahead of time.

          It's a weird world we live in. We're stuck weighing up the potential malice, incompetence, lack of empathy and general dickery that we know the government is capable of against the value of a life saving device.

          • sielinth @sielinth

            I really don't have an issue with it on paper even if our government has a less then stellar record, the app that S Korea uses was far more invasive (and mandatory).

            that said I don't see what the rush is tbh. it's not like once we hit the magical 40% uptake mark all our travel restrictions and lock downs will be over. I'd probably give it several weeks to a month before I bother... especially if the government really releases the source code

    • mogwai @mogwai

      At face value the privacy policy sounds reasonable. I might consider it in a week or two when there’s been a chance for people to attempt to poke holes in it, because you can be sure people will try.

    • Regular reader scree @scree

      I'm also on the fence about it. Our government isn't great with tech.

    • AngoraFish @angorafish

      Downloaded and installed.

      Most of the information is stored locally, it's just a tool to notify you in the event that someone else you share the same space with at some stage later turns out to have the virus.

      And in any case, it's hard to see how the information being collected could actually be exploited in any kind of meaningful way. It's not like it's tracking credit card transactions, recording your birthdate, rooting your phone or even collecting your real name (you are explicitly told that you can use a pseudonym).

      And frankly, the sooner we are all out of this the better, and the more people who have the app the sooner we can shut this whole thing down and get back to our lives. Yeah, hell yeah I've installed it.

      And if you're like 99% of the population and download without a second thought any random app from the app store that takes your fancy then you shouldn't have a problem either. If you've already removed half the protections on your phone by rooting it then you’d also be more than a little bit hypocritical to hesitate.

      On the other hand, if you are someone who keeps your phone studiously clean from anything non-stock, well, I can respect that.

    • CMDR Trikeabout @trikeabout

      In principle, yes.

      In practice, waiting a week for the following reasons:

      1) I'm not leaving the house much, and if I am it's to cycle a 15km loop, not to be anywhere anyone else is.

      2) Infosec friends are tearing it down, and looking for holes. Nothing worrisome yet, relatively, but a few days will tell the tale.

      3) First versions are always buggy, the iOS version isn't well optimised. Give it a few days for issues to emerge and get patched.

      After that, I'll be happy to install it.

    • stormo @stormo

      I'm waiting for a full source code release and privacy audit before I think about installing it. Honestly though I don't see the need for such an app when Apple and Google are both working on their own tracking solutions that will work better (especially Apple's, which will function without needing the app to be running in the foreground).

      It doesn't help that the Australian government has an abysmal record on digital privacy, meaning that I try and minimise the amount of of government apps on my phone at the best of times.

