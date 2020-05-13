Text Messages Indicate Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 And 2 Are Coming Back

Tony Hawk fans who’ve signed up for the legendary skater’s text service have received a message today indicating that Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 are making some sort of comeback.
No word on platforms or if these games are remakes or remasters. The message reads as follows:
Hey I have a surprise and wanted to tell you first: We are bringing back Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2! Original maps, original skaters, and songs from ther original soundtrack, plus new features! The game looks awesome and will be officially announced soon!
While it sounds like a remaster of the two games in one package, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to learn more. What a weird way to announce a Tony Hawk comeback.
