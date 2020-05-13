Pandemic: Hot Zone North America Is A Very Timely New Board Game

Telstra Wants To Pay Someone $25,000 To Review Video Games

Transform Into Monsters Using A Walkman In Pokémon Fusion-Inspired Cassette Beasts

Text Messages Indicate Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 And 2 Are Coming Back

Image: Activision

Tony Hawk fans who’ve signed up for the legendary skater’s text service have received a message today indicating that Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 are making some sort of comeback.

No word on platforms or if these games are remakes or remasters. The message reads as follows:

Hey I have a surprise and wanted to tell you first: We are bringing back Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2! Original maps, original skaters, and songs from ther original soundtrack, plus new features! The game looks awesome and will be officially announced soon!

While it sounds like a remaster of the two games in one package, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to learn more. What a weird way to announce a Tony Hawk comeback.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

canada cosplay feature star-wars

Star Wars Cosplayer Thrown To The Ground, Arrested For Carrying 'Plastic Gun'

A restaurant in Lethbridge, Canada last week thought it’d be fun for an employee to stand outside dressed as a Stormtrooper to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4. Instead, the woman in the costume ended up getting the cops called on her and her nose smashed up before being arrested.
au feature telstra

Telstra Wants To Pay Someone $25,000 To Review Video Games

If you love games and you love sharing your opinions on camera, then Telstra might have a job for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles