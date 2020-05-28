GOG's Summer Sale Includes Deals on a Bunch of Fantastic RPGs

Fans Make E3-Style Showcase Featuring A Ton Of Games That Aren't Super Grim

How The Makers Of Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection Dug Up A Long-Lost, Unreleased Game

That Is A Very Long Train

Min Guen is an artist who has worked on games like Warface, and TV shows like Agents of Shield and the new Snowpiercer series on Netflix.

You can see more of Guen’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bethesda e3 e3-2019 feature limited-run microsoft pc-gaming-show pc-gaming-show-2019 square-enix ubisoft uploadvr

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

We're not far away from the annual madness of E3 season, even if E3 itself has been officially cancelled. Here's all the times you need to plan ahead.
activision battle-royale call-of-duty call-of-dutywarzone multiplayer warzone

Call Of Duty: Warzone's Terrific New Mode Is Already Gone

Warzone just lost one of its best limited-time modes. The May 26 playlist update axed Call of Duty’s classic battle royale experience, a mere three days after its debut. The limited-time trios mode was called “BR Classic” and was just added to Warzone on Friday. “BR Classic” catered to players looking for more of a PUBG feel. It stripped away all of Warzone’s biggest features, allowing for less fuss and more satisfying wins.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles