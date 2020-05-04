Hackers Are Likely Responsible For The Last Of Us 2 Leak

Aussie Esports Players Charged Over Counter-Strike Match Fixing

8 Essential Anime Movies That Will Turn You Into A Fan

That Time Star Wars Became An Awful Fighting Game

That Time Star Wars Became An Awful Fighting Game

Over the years, the universe of Star Wars has spawned countless video games. Some, like Masters of the Teräs Käsi, were pretty bad.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Star Wars has been the basis of first-person shooters, third-person shooters, action games, flight simulations, real-time strategy, and even point-and-click adventures. But only once in Star Wars' nearly 40-year history has it produced a fighting game. In October 1997, however, LucasArts decided it was a good idea.

Yes, that actually happened.

Set between the events of A New Home and The Empire Strikes Back, the Galactic Empire is super pissed and wants revenge against Luke Skywalker and his buddies. They enlist the help of Arden Lyn, a female character created for the game and creepily eyeballed by Luke at the top, to finally take them out.

Or, as put by the series' trademark scroll:

After the stunning defeat and loss of the Death Star handed to the Galactic Empire, the Emperor demands drastic measures for a swift retribution against the Rebel Alliance.

The Emperor calls upon the services of a mysterious young woman, Arden Lyn, wise in the ways of an ancient and almost forgotten fighting art know as teras kasi.

Under the watchful eye of Darth Vader, Arden Lyn is assigned the duty of eliminating key members of the Rebel Alliance and thus neutralising the thorn in the Empire's side. But the Alliance hears of this threat and the prepare for battle...

Do we really need to a lore-driven reason to justify characters beating each other up? Wait, you're telling me Tekken 7 has an ongoing story? OK, whatever.

Masters of the Teräs Käsi was released during a particular high for Star Wars games, with Dark Forces II coming out only one month prior, and Shadows of the Empire (aka the game with the Hoth stage) having hit the N64 the year before.

This game was, unfortunately, not one of the good ones.

That Time Star Wars Became An Awful Fighting Game

It was a bad fighting time during a time when there were lots of better options out there, with little to offer beyond the novelty of watching Star Wars characters beat the crap out of each other. Sluggish, boring, and without much depth, it was quickly brushed under the rug, to only be remembered in articles like this.

As with most fighting games, each of the characters had their own, unique ending. It's cool to imagine a version of Star Wars where Vader wins, I guess?

That Time Star Wars Became An Awful Fighting Game

(Thanks to starwars70011 for the clip.)

Unsurprisingly, reviewers were not kind to the game at the time.

Giant Bomb's Jeff Gerstmann, then of GameSpot, scored it a 4.4:

"The game itself plays like it's stuck in slow motion. The characters don't move very well, the moves and combos are sluggish and uninteresting, and the force powers make the game very unbalanced. One of Luke's force powers is to throw his light saber at his opponent, which jacks the victim up for around half of his life bar. The move is also unblockable and unavoidable. So if you're fighting a fully charged Luke, you have to stay close at all times, or else you can just kiss half of your life goodbye. This and other annoying moves (Boba Fett's got one that makes missiles rain down from the sky, pounding his opponent into the dirt) make the game frustrating in all modes."

Gerstmann still feels that ways, too:

Good to know, Jeff.

IGN's Adam Douglas felt similarly, slapping the game with a dismal 4.0:

"Fighters must have split-second response — it's what made Tekken 2 so brilliant. Masters of Teras Kasi, however, feels like the characters are made out of lead, both in speed of response and animation. I ended up mashing the buttons more than one time hoping the harder I pressed the quicker they'd respond. No such luck. Watching the fighters move is almost like watching animated versions of the Kenner toys. Head tracking is poor and the movements are terribly stiff."

Douglas also called the game's premise "brilliant." Make of that what you will.

What is teräs käsi, exactly? It's a fighting style first mentioned by sci-fi writer Steve Perry in the 1996 book Shadows of the Empire. The book was part of an ambitious multimedia project by LucasFilm, which included the N64 game.

It was an idle mention, but Perry spoke with Star Wars Galaxies fansite TerasKasi.net in 2005, explaining a little bit more about how it all came about:

"The name, as you figured out, came from Finnish, but doesn't really mean anything other than 'steel' and 'hand(s).' I don't speak the language but wanted something with a certain kind of sound, and the Norse languages have the kind of rhythm I like. (In my Matador novels, I did the same thing with spetsdod, which was a pair of Swedish words, 'point' (as in 'sharp end') and 'death.'"

Even Perry isn't really sure who came up with it in-universe, though.

"I figured that teras kasi came to pass by somebody trying to come up with a more efficient fighting art, probably as an answer to one that was already around, which is how most of them seem to be created. The originator (whom I haven't thought about, really) would have been an adept in other arts, and he (or she) would have looked for holes in those and devised ways to fill them. Got your butt kicked by a Jedi, you'd want to come up with ways to keep that from happening again."

As mentioned earlier, the game's villain, Arden Lyn was a new character. LucasArts realised Star Wars wasn't overflowing with women to put in the game.

"With this game, aside from Leia there was definitely a drive to get another strong female character," said production manager Camela Boswell to Star Wars Insider in February 1998. "That was part of getting Arden Lyn off the ground."

The character was woven into the Extended Universe, with Lyn showing up in the books The Emperor's Pawns and Dirty Dozen: Imperial Grand Admirals. (Extended Universe has been disbanded, starting with The Force Awakens.)

That Time Star Wars Became An Awful Fighting Game

You might have picked up by now that Masters of Teras Kasi did not become a franchise, and Star Wars stayed away from fighting games for a while. "For a while" isn't forever, but it took more than 10 years before it returned in 2008.

For one, there was the Wii exclusive Star Wars: The Clone Wars -Lightsaber Duels. I dare you to say that name ten times fast.

Then, it licensed out Yoda, Galen Marek, and Darth Vader for Soulcalibur IV. (Galen Marek was Darth Vader's secret apprentice from in The Force Unleashed.) At first, Yoda was exclusive to Xbox 360, while Darth Vader was exclusive to PS3, but both showed up on the other machine as downloadable content a few months later. Marek, however, was an unlockable character in both versions.

(Thanks to Life and Death for this intro clip.)

Star Wars hasn't been seen in a fighting game since, but how come Masters of Teras Kasi isn't on PSN yet? It's time!

Comments

  • warchest @warchest

    A new home?

    Somehow I completely missed this game back then, glad I did.

    Last edited 17/11/15 8:15 am
    1
  • mucktard @mucktard

    "sporting the biggest tits in the star wars universe..."

    1
  • buzzman @buzzman

    They made a dance game with kinect... "I'm going Solo", so yeah a decision to make a fighting game actually looks smart compared to that decision

    0
  • benredbeard @benredbeard

    Wow Han solo is a boss. He can block a light saber with his bare hands.

    0
  • energydrinkhigh @energydrinkhigh

    Point and click adventure game?

    1
    • rethilgore @rethilgore

      yeah pretty sure that never happened :) haha theres even an article crying about it

      http://www.kotaku.com.au/2014/07/why-did-we-never-get-a-star-wars-point-click-adventure-from-lucasarts/

      0
  • rakunado @rakunado

    Mara Jade was always an interesting character since the books. Shame she isn't part of the universe anymore. :(

    0
    • chachi @chachi

      Man the admiral thrawn trilogy was simply amazing...I mean there's your sequel trilogy right there. Empire was still active but scattered and in disarray, which felt organic because that's how it would actually go down. Mara jade and jorus cbaoth, thrawns assistant
      who at the end finally breaks free of age old subjugation and slays his master were all great characters.
      But hey let's just scrub all that awesome from the record eh? Smh.

      0
  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    This games so bad, that if you have kids, don't spank them, don't take away their toys, don't do all that just say: "Be good or I'll make you play Masters of Teras Kasi..."

    1
    • WiseHacker @wisehacker

      Er, hypothetically speaking, if the game used was Daikatana would it still be considered discipline?

      1
      • Weresmurf @weresmurf

        Oh no mate, noone uses Daikatana... ever. Noones THAT mean. lol

        1
      • rethilgore @rethilgore

        damn dude! your trying to discipline the kid not torture them!

        1
  • Bangers @bangers

    I remember renting this from the video store for a weekend when I was a little one. I liked it! Played it with my sisters for ages.

    1
    • Dark Side of the Chuloopa @chuloopa

      Yeah - I'm the same. I played in when i was in high school and really enjoyed it, even though it didn't have many characters.
      I still actually have a copy - certainly not game enough to try it again though as it probably hasn't aged very well at all.
      Hell - I even enjoyed Shaq-Fu, one of the supposed worst games of all time.

      0
  • sircoffeegus Guest

    I remember that due to me being a massive star wars fan, that I tried sooooo very very hard to like this game and defend it to my friends.

    But it really was terrible :(

    0
  • gz @gz

    Masters of the Tasty Curry?

    0
  • dknight1000 @dknight1000

    Douglas also called the game’s premise “brilliant.” Make of that what you will.

    Because if done right, a Game about Jedi and Sith fighting with Light Sabers would be awesome. Mortal Kombat meets Star Wars, because if you lose a Light Saber duel, chances are you'll need some new body parts.

    0
  • Bobber Guest

    I must be like the 1% that liked this game, once I unlocked Mara Jade that was all I would play.

    0
  • Rassum Guest

    "Set between the events of A New Home and The Empire Strikes Back"

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

battlefront disney-infinity knights-of-the-old-republic kotor lucasarts star-wars the-force-unleashed the-old-republic the-phantom-menace

Every Star Wars Game Ever, From Worst to Best

It turns out that Star Wars is a popular franchise on which to base a video game. This might be something to do with the fact that you can stick the name Star Wars on pretty much any old rubbish and it will still sell like hotcakes. Hello Kinect Star Wars, I’m looking at you.
star-wars star-wars-masters-of-teras-kasi

That Time Star Wars Became An Awful Fighting Game

Over the years, the universe of Star Wars has spawned countless video games. Some, like Masters of the Teräs Käsi, were pretty bad.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles