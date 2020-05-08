The Best JRPG Soundtracks

The Internet Reacts To Xbox Series X 'Gameplay' Trailers

Everything Microsoft Just Announced For Xbox Series X

The 2020 Tokyo Game Show Has Been Cancelled

Photo: BEHROUZ MEHRI, Getty

The Tokyo Game Show, one of the biggest video game events on the planet—last year’s drew over 260,000 people—has been cancelled for 2020 amidst the covid-19 pandemic, and will now be replaced with an online showcase.

A statement released by the show’s organisers sent to Kotaku reads:

Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organiser and the co-organisers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders. We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation.

Getting to TGS involves being pressed shoulder-to-shoulder on trains. Being at TGS involves being pressed shoulder-to-shoulder in a packed exhibition centre. The show was never going to be happening in the near future, let alone in just a few months’ time, and so this is hardly surprising news.

Details of just what exactly the online component of the showcase will look like will be announced in the coming weeks.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature jrpg jrpgs music thebests

The Best JRPG Soundtracks

JRPGs are games designed to use a bunch of talking and combat as an excuse to blast killer soundtracks at you for hours and hours on end.
au cd-projekt-red cyberpunk-2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Has First-Person Sex Scenes, Will Let You Customise Your Genitals

Ratings agencies around the world, it seems, are finally starting to talk about Cyberpunk 2077. We already got some interesting details from the Classification Board's redacted report, and Thursday morning, America's ESRB offered some extra nuggets.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles