The Art Of Best Friends Forever

Best Friend Forever combines two things that are great fodder for gamers: dating-related drama, and cute dogs. So naturally, the game has a lot of adorable art.

Built by Starcolt Games in New Zealand, Best Friend Forever launches on PC and Switch on June 18. Ahead of the game's launch, the Kiwi studio has provided a look at the game's art and illustrations behind the scenes.

Most of the art comes from Brianna Fromont, who also worked on the superb Souls-like Ashen. The studio, however, explained that everyone contributes to the process, by building out a 3D render that Fromont later illustrates.

Ashen Is A Very Pretty Video Game Ashen is an indie survivial RPG that we first showed off a few weeks ago. It's got some interesting ideas on stuff like passive multiplayer, but what really struck me was how striking the game's visuals were. So I got in touch with the devs so I could share more of the game's art. Read more

"We're a small team so we've all chipped in on Best Friend Forever's worldbuilding, but our artist Brianna Fromont has done all the heavy lifting with our visuals — with backup from Calliope Ryder (Gamerunner) and artistic direction from Lucy Morris (Studio Director). Here we have a slice of her concepts, as well as workflow," Starcolt explained.

"For our background art, Calliope supports by researching and building a 3D scene based on Alex's descriptions, and then Brianna takes the 3D files and renders it out before beautifully painting over each scene."

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Image: Starcolt / Brianna Fromont

Best Friend Forever launches June 18 on PC and Switch, with the PC version selling through itch.io and Steam. More art from the team can also be found by following Fromont, Morris, Ryder and Woodward on Twitter.