The Art Of Odd Gods

odd gods fine artImages: James Brouwer, Mike Manalac

There's some cool RPGs being made in Australia. We've spoken before about Broken Roads, but it's not alone. Odd Gods is another tactical RPG out of Melbourne, but this one has a very different hook.

Odd Gods is all about the '90s, while playing in the '90s. Instead of rolling a mage or a paladin, your "subcultures" are things like skaters, skapunks, ravers, goths and jocks. And instead of turns going in order, Odd Gods is using a simultaneous system similar to Frozen Synapse, where all moves are executed concurrently.

Developers Inn Between Worlds have given us a string of art to show from the game. There's a look at the various subcultures, environments and backgrounds, as well as some of the game from the isometric viewpoint.

Odd Gods is currently without a publisher, although the game has received support from Film Victoria. The game did the rounds at PAX Australia a few years ago as well,

Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: Mike Manalac
Image: Mike Manalac
Image: Mike Manalac
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: James Brouwer
Image: Odd Gods
Image: Odd Gods
Image: Odd Gods

You can find out more about Odd Gods through the official website, or the official Twitter account.

