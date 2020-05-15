The Best Deals From Epic Games' Epic MEGA Sale

The Epic Games store is currently running a killer sale on PC games including blockbuster titles like Control, Borderlands 3, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and more. Everyone who logs into their Epic Store account will also be able to claim a free $15 voucher to spend on games priced $14.99 and above. Here's the highlights from the sale.
- Alan Wake - $2.15
- Ancestors - $29.97
- Anno 1800 - $44.97
- Ashen - $28.47
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $29.97
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - $17.98
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $22.48
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $29.68
- Borderlands 3 - $44.97
- Control: $45.49
- Donut County - $9.25
- Far Cry 5 - $22.48
- Far Cry: New Dawn - $27.18
- Farming Simulator 19 - $23.41
- For Honor - $14.83
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $22.79
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint - $29.68
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands - $37.47
- Gone Home - $11.49
- Hello Neighbour - $9.99
- John Wick Hex - $23.16
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $26.99
- Mechwarrior 5 - $52.49
- Metro Exodus - $29.47
- Minit - $7.25
- Moonlighter - $11.58
- My Time at Portia - $16.78
- >observer_ - $10.73
- Overcooked - $5.98
- Red Dead Redemption II - $71.96
- RiME - $8.99
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures - $22.49
- Satisfactory - $40.44
- Shenmue III - $39.97
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.23
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $22.48
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $58.49
- SUPERHOT - $21.59
- Superliminal - $22.79
- Surviving Mars - $14.60
- Tetris Effect - $41.99
- The Crew 2 - $22.48
- The Division 2 - $14.83
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $27.91
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $30.06
- The Outer Worlds - $58.46
- The Sinking City - $46.77
- The Talos Principle - $7.24
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $22.49
- The Witcher III GOTY - $23.69
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service - $15.17
- Transistor - $2.79
- Trover Saves the Universe - $25.77
- Vampyr - $20.98
- Watch Dogs 2 - $26.98
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $14.47
- Yaga - $26.59
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $25.77
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - $39.99
With the free $15 voucher, you'll be saving an additional amount on these prices. It means you'll only have to spend $30.49 for a copy of the excellent Control, for example. At that price, it's a steal.
There's plenty here to keep you going — and the best part of the sale is that with every eligible game you purchase, you'll get another $15 to spend. That adds up to some pretty hefty savings on some of the best games around.
The Sexiness Of Control
When I guide Jesse Faden through the Federal Bureau of Control, I summon a slab of concrete the size of a small desk, hovering it effortlessly over my right shoulder as I shoot, dodge, fly. I feel the crackle of the energy she can unleash on every object around her. The weighty rock yields to my command of gravity, waiting dutifully for me to hurl it at a Hiss. It’s the embodiment of what this game makes me feel: an unyielding sense of control. Nothing moves until I want it to.
