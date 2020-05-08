The Best JRPG Soundtracks

The Internet Reacts To Xbox Series X 'Gameplay' Trailers

Everything Microsoft Just Announced For Xbox Series X

The Best JRPG Soundtracks

JRPGs are games designed to use a bunch of talking and combat as an excuse to blast killer soundtracks at you for hours and hours on end.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Which...might explain why this list of best soundtracks also looks a lot like a list of the best JRPGs.

What follows are our collective picks for the very best of them. Before you complain, no, they’re not listed in any order.

PERSONA 3

PERSONA 4

PERSONA 5

NI NO KUNI

LOST ODYSSEY

FINAL FANTASY VI

FINAL FANTASY VII

CHRONO TRIGGER

CHRONO CROSS

EARTHBOUND

SUIKODEN II

XENOGEARS

XENOBLADE

PHANTASY STAR IV

MARIO & LUIGI DREAM TEAM

BRAVELY DEFAULT

THE LEGENDS OF HEROES: TRAILS IN THE SKY

LUNAR 2: ETERNAL BLUE

RADIANT HISTORIA

SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI: DIGITAL DEVIL SAGA

SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI IV

The Bests are Kotaku’s picks for the best things on (or off) the internet.

Comments

  • deoff @deoff

    Ar Tonelico. A hundred times Ar Tonelico. Whatever your opinion of the games (which tends to shift depending on how anime you like your JRPGs), the hymmnos soundtracks for each game are absolutely amazing. Look up 'Chronicle Key', 'Ec Tisia' or 'Cosmoflips' if you doubt me.

    0
    • NegativeZero @negativezero

      Gust Sound Team are one of the most underrated in the industry IMO. Ar Tonelico is their best work, but even the Atelier games have great soundtracks.

      0
  • sacae @sacae

    What? No Ys series? Ys Origins had an amazing soundtrack. I've had people buy the game purely based on the trailers opening music.

    3
    • sacae @sacae

      Ys anything has a great soundtrack. Ys Origins was fantastic though

      1
    • NegativeZero @negativezero

      Only one entry from Falcom in the list, and Trails in the Sky doesn't even have that great a soundtrack. It's solid enough, but it wishes it could be half as good as Ys Origins, Ys I&II or Ys Seven.

      0
  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    No Disgaea at all? I also debate Bravely Default's presence in the list, I always found the music to be very noisy and clashy. More music for the sake of music rather than setting a mood or thematic emphasis. Breath of Fire 3 has some great music too.

    0
  • rakunado @rakunado

    Xenogears check!
    Chronotrigger check!
    Suikoden check!

    I approve this article.

    0
  • Zambayoshi @zambayoshi

    Left out the best LoH:TitS song - The Whereabouts of Light https://youtu.be/rnK7IZb_EF0

    Other than that, P4G has some of the greatest (and funkiest) music in JRPG history.

    0
  • nestama @nestama

    I'd link a full OST soundtrack for FFXIV, but SE tend to take down XIV's music if it's uploaded without a video (there's also three OST's for that game. Four if you include From Astral to Umbral. Five and more if you think of the games future).

    Footsteps in the Snow: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhDldATuFQ4
    Alexander: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cKy5Qk0QMM
    Tempest (Nobuo Uematsu) - Rise of the White Raven (Masayoshi Soken): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DX3qIf4EDc
    The Great Gubal Library: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExXhr8ch8Mk

    0
    • gz @gz

      My favourites of the more recent tracks are Sophia the Goddess and Ravana.
      Ravana is sooo good. Starts off as a waltz for the first phase and goes into Mongolian throat singing singing a ballad of conquest and combat!

      0
      • nestama @nestama

        Ravana took me awhile to get used to liking, but Sophia was an instant favourite. Reminded me of NieR... and now I want to change my original post to "NieR overall, because that soundtrack is amazing."

        0
  • jrpgfan @jrpgfan

    Dark Cloud 2/Dark Chronicle should be there too. Also no Skies of Arcadia either?

    0
  • stoob @stoob

    Yo ima let you finish but ff8 had the best final fantasy soundtrack of all time!

    2
    • Elevated @elevated

      YES! Only opened the (travesty of an) article to see if this was in here. Sorely dissapointed to say the least.

      0
  • valeforxd @valeforxd

    Fantastic list. The only thing missing is Pokemon, I reckon.

    0
  • Irvyne @irvyne

    Seiken 2 and 3 both have incredible soundtracks. So does Legend of Mana, in fact. Still my favourite Shimomura score.

    I also reckon FF8 and FF9 have the best soundtracks in the Final Fantasy realm, although FF14's increasingly enormous soundtrack is really, really good.

    1
    • NegativeZero @negativezero

      For me, Radiant Historia is my fave of Shimomura's work.

      I think the best thing about FFXIV's soundtrack is the way they use it in the game. No other MMO I can think of has boss fight music that's as epic, especially the way it syncs up with the action. IIRC I think it was Ravana where the first phase's theme is a waltz and the boss attacks in time with the music? Either way Masayoshi Soken doesn't get anywhere near the recognition he deserves.

      0
  • akeashar @akeashar

    I'm hoping they drop the J-Rap with P5, since I find P3/P4 to be the weaker soundtracks compared to DDS (Which fully deserves the mention) and SMT3. Still The Battle for Everyone's Soul in P3 is one of my favourite battle themes.

    FFXIs theme was used with heartbreaking efficiency in Chains of Promathia, with the addition of the lyrics for the ending sequence.

    0
  • deoff @deoff

    AR - GOD DAMN - TONELICO
    I know they're pretty niche but God damn the Hymmnos songs in those games are works of pure beautiful art! Music is the heart and soul of the series. The plot revolves heavily around some of its best tracks.
    Quick and awesome example is the best song from the first game: Chronicle Key
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1GtMiKXE_E

    0
  • merus @merus

    I'm playing Radiant Historia at the moment and finding the soundtrack a bit forgettable.

    The World Ends With You has a really interesting soundtrack, part soundtrack music, part local Shibuya J-pop and hip-hop.

    0
  • NegativeZero @negativezero

    @alexwalker Would be nice if you could make it more obvious when something is a re-post from two years ago.

    0
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      DEV

      Completely my bad. I had a revision of this with a note saying it was republished, but that didn't go live for god knows what reason. I'll fix it up now, sorry.

      0
    • Zambayoshi @zambayoshi

      Now almost FIVE years!

      How time flies...

      Trails is still awesome though.

      1

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature jrpg jrpgs music thebests

The Best JRPG Soundtracks

JRPGs are games designed to use a bunch of talking and combat as an excuse to blast killer soundtracks at you for hours and hours on end.
au cd-projekt-red cyberpunk-2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Has First-Person Sex Scenes, Will Let You Customise Your Genitals

Ratings agencies around the world, it seems, are finally starting to talk about Cyberpunk 2077. We already got some interesting details from the Classification Board's redacted report, and Thursday morning, America's ESRB offered some extra nuggets.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles