The Best JRPG Soundtracks

JRPGs are games designed to use a bunch of talking and combat as an excuse to blast killer soundtracks at you for hours and hours on end.
Which...might explain why this list of best soundtracks also looks a lot like a list of the best JRPGs.
What follows are our collective picks for the very best of them. Before you complain, no, they’re not listed in any order.
PERSONA 3
PERSONA 4
PERSONA 5
NI NO KUNI
LOST ODYSSEY
FINAL FANTASY VI
FINAL FANTASY VII
CHRONO TRIGGER
CHRONO CROSS
EARTHBOUND
SUIKODEN II
XENOGEARS
XENOBLADE
PHANTASY STAR IV
MARIO & LUIGI DREAM TEAM
BRAVELY DEFAULT
THE LEGENDS OF HEROES: TRAILS IN THE SKY
LUNAR 2: ETERNAL BLUE
RADIANT HISTORIA
SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI: DIGITAL DEVIL SAGA
SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI IV
What? No Grandia nor .hack// ?