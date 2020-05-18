Ubisoft Sues Google And Apple Over Rainbow Six Siege Clone

June Is Absolutely Stacked For Video Games

The Australian Who Brought MicroProse Back From The Dead

The Blacklist Season 7 Finale Looks Like A PS2 Game

From The Blacklist (Gif: NBC, Twitter)

The Blacklist aired its season 7 finale on Friday night. Due to COVID-19, the final episode wasn’t finished and the production team had to use animation to complete the final episode. The results are both impressive and silly. The episode looks like a forgotten PS2 game.

After only four days of shooting The Blacklist finale, production was halted because of the pandemic. This was a problem as it meant the story was left incomplete for the current season. So a creative solution was found: Animate all the scenes that they weren’t able to film normally. The end result is something that is strange to watch.

The whole thing looks almost like some never released PS2 game starring James Spader.

The animation isn’t cheap, easy, or fast. So the show’s production team turned to a non-traditional animation studio to finish the episode. Proof normally does pre-visualisation work, planning out movies or TV shows using CG animation. This stuff is important work and helps directors and producers put together large films or episodes, but rarely is this animation meant to be seen by audiences.

However, for The Blacklist this would be different. Proof had five weeks to complete 20 minutes of animation. According to an interview on Indiewire, normally Proof will work for months on a single scene. So this was a rushed job. And while I find their work impressive, when mixed with real-life actors it becomes incredibly jarring to watch.

This wasn’t an ideal situation and what was produced is something that will probably be mocked and made fun, and I get it. It looks rough. Like a weird cutscene from a mid-2000s arcade game. But considering the alternative was to just sit around for months and not release anything, I guess I get the decision to create an animated finale.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au best-friend-forever command-and-conquer-remastered-collection cyberpunk-2077 desperados-3 destiny-2 disintegration ea feature last-of-us-2 ninjala pokemon-sword-and-shield pokemon-sword-and-shield-isle-of-armor

June Is Absolutely Stacked For Video Games

Even under normal circumstances, June is one of those months that's part of the quieter calendar of gaming. Once E3, and to a smaller degree Computex, is done, the industry settles down for a few weeks, using up annual leave or recouperating before the madness starts back up again in August. This year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the way releases and virtual events have been forced to spread out, that's not happening. June 2020 is absolutely rammed not just with new announcements, but unusually, a ton of new releases too.
au what-are-you-playing-this-weekend

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

For some reason, I've been really into One Must Fall 2097 lately.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles