The Mafia Series Is Getting Re-Released As Mafia: Trilogy

Family. Power. Respect. Today we learn why the official Mafia twitter account tweeted out those three words over the past couple of days, as 2K drops a teaser trailer for Mafia: Trilogy.
With a grand reveal planned for May 19, there’s not a lot of information in the teaser trailer for Mafia: Trilogy. We’ve got logos for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, so we know what platforms the collection is coming to. As far as how much of a remaster the games are getting, we’ll have to wait until next Tuesday to find out.
