Sea Power Is The Quintessential MicroProse Game

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Will Be An Epic Games Exclusive

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is finally being remastered. But if you're looking to play the game on PC, you'll have to pick up the game through the Epic Store, as per Activision's release this morning.
feature joy-con joy-con-drift nintendo nintendo-switch the-correct-plural-is-joys-con

I Despise Joy Con Drift, But I'm Learning To Live With It

Back when this era of social distancing began two months and also an incalculable number of years ago, I was playing Dragon Quest XI on my Switch. I noticed that, every once in a while, my character would take a few steps forward or turn slightly of his own accord. I’d read the horror stories, so I immediately knew what I was dealing with: that dreaded joy killer, Joy Con drift. Really though, it wasn’t so bad. I decided I’d learn to live with it. That was a mistake.

