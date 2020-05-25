The Week In Games: Dungeons And Creepers

Illustration: Microsoft

Minecraft Dungeons releases this week and brings simple hack and slash action to almost every platform out there.

I’ve been playing Dungeons for a few days and I’m enjoying it. It’s not a new Diablo or something that has the same depth as that game or other similar dungeon crawlers, but it’s enjoyable. And it looks nice. I did find a really powerful bow early on and I feel like I’m too powerful and nothing can stop me. But also, killing large hordes of creepers and skeletons is a blast with my firework arrows so I’m not complaining. Our own Ethan Gach has a nice and in-depth impressions post about the game if you want to read more!

Beyond Minecraft: Dungeons, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, May 25

Elasto Mania | PC

In Search Of A New Home | PC

Hopebringers | PC

Murk | PC

Way To Yaatra | PC

Tuesday, May 26

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen | PS4, PS Vita

Wildfire | PC

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor | PC, Mac

Rune Lord | PS4

Minecraft Dungeons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Quantum League | PC

Castle Pals | PS4

Summer Paws | PC

Cards & Crystals | PC

The Lost Labyrinth | PC

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia

Dimension Of Dreams | PC

Wednesday, May 27

Missile Command: Recharged | Switch, PC, Mac

Phantasy Star Online 2 | PC

Castle Pals | Xbox One

Many Faces | PS4, Xbox One

Ailment | Switch

Wizards: Wand of Epicosity | PS4

Edge of Dawn | PC

reky | PC, Mac

Blood Rage: Digital Edition | PC, Mac

RogueJack: Roguelike Blackjack | PC, Mac

Rising Lords | PC

Mists of Noyah | PC

Roller Stars | PC

MonsterTerritory | PC

Thursday, May 28

Synaptic Drive | Switch, PC

Umihara Kawase Fresh! | PC

Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! | PC

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling | PS4, Switch

Those Who Remain | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Atomicrops | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Resolutiion | Switch, PC, Mac

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened | PC

The Game Paradise: CruisinMix Special | Switch

Sega Ages Thunder Force AC | Switch

Shantae And The Seven Sirens | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Hill Climbing Mania | Switch

F-117A Stealth Fighter | Switch

Let’s Sing 2020 | Switch, PS4

Fly Punch Boom! | Switch, PC

Turmoil | Switch

Hotel R’N’R | PSVR

Nerved | PC

KingSim | PC

ASTRALODE Freeminers | PC

Poly Bridge 2 | PC, Mac

Skyhill: Black Mist | PC

Rhythm Fighter | PC, Mac

Friday, May 29

Georifters | Xbox One, PC

Adam’s Venture: Origins | Switch

Indiecalypse | Xbox One, Switch, PC

STRIKERS 1945 II | PC

BioShock: The Collection | Switch

Bioshock Remastered | Switch

Bioshock 2 Remastered | Switch

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition | Switch

Genetic Disaster | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Borderlands Legendary Collection | Switch

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | Switch

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition | Switch

Little Misfortune | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

XCOM 2 Collection | Switch

The Last Scape | Xbox One

Ultimate Fishing Simulator | Xbox One

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | Switch

WildTrax Racing | Switch

Flux8 | Switch

Climbros | Switch

PONG Quest | PS4

FM | PC

Malvin’s Prehistoric Adventures | PC

Saturday, May 30

Undead & Beyond | Switch

#WomenUp, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch

Despotism 3k | Switch

Ravensgard Arena | PC

Sunday, May 31