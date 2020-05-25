The Week In Games: Dungeons And Creepers

Minecraft Dungeons releases this week and brings simple hack and slash action to almost every platform out there.
I’ve been playing Dungeons for a few days and I’m enjoying it. It’s not a new Diablo or something that has the same depth as that game or other similar dungeon crawlers, but it’s enjoyable. And it looks nice. I did find a really powerful bow early on and I feel like I’m too powerful and nothing can stop me. But also, killing large hordes of creepers and skeletons is a blast with my firework arrows so I’m not complaining. Our own Ethan Gach has a nice and in-depth impressions post about the game if you want to read more!
Beyond Minecraft: Dungeons, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, May 25
-
Elasto Mania | PC
-
In Search Of A New Home | PC
-
Hopebringers | PC
-
Murk | PC
-
Way To Yaatra | PC
Tuesday, May 26
-
Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen | PS4, PS Vita
-
Wildfire | PC
-
The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor | PC, Mac
-
Rune Lord | PS4
-
Minecraft Dungeons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Quantum League | PC
-
Castle Pals | PS4
-
Summer Paws | PC
-
Cards & Crystals | PC
-
The Lost Labyrinth | PC
-
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
-
Dimension Of Dreams | PC
Wednesday, May 27
-
Missile Command: Recharged | Switch, PC, Mac
-
Phantasy Star Online 2 | PC
-
Castle Pals | Xbox One
-
Many Faces | PS4, Xbox One
-
Ailment | Switch
-
Wizards: Wand of Epicosity | PS4
-
Edge of Dawn | PC
-
reky | PC, Mac
-
Blood Rage: Digital Edition | PC, Mac
-
RogueJack: Roguelike Blackjack | PC, Mac
-
Rising Lords | PC
-
Mists of Noyah | PC
-
Roller Stars | PC
-
MonsterTerritory | PC
Thursday, May 28
-
Synaptic Drive | Switch, PC
-
Umihara Kawase Fresh! | PC
-
Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! | PC
-
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling | PS4, Switch
-
Those Who Remain | PS4, Xbox One, PC
-
Atomicrops | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Resolutiion | Switch, PC, Mac
-
Dungeon Defenders: Awakened | PC
-
The Game Paradise: CruisinMix Special | Switch
-
Sega Ages Thunder Force AC | Switch
-
Shantae And The Seven Sirens | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Hill Climbing Mania | Switch
-
F-117A Stealth Fighter | Switch
-
Let’s Sing 2020 | Switch, PS4
-
Fly Punch Boom! | Switch, PC
-
Turmoil | Switch
-
Hotel R’N’R | PSVR
-
Nerved | PC
-
KingSim | PC
-
ASTRALODE Freeminers | PC
-
Poly Bridge 2 | PC, Mac
-
Skyhill: Black Mist | PC
-
Rhythm Fighter | PC, Mac
Friday, May 29
-
Georifters | Xbox One, PC
-
Adam’s Venture: Origins | Switch
-
Indiecalypse | Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
STRIKERS 1945 II | PC
-
BioShock: The Collection | Switch
-
Bioshock Remastered | Switch
-
Bioshock 2 Remastered | Switch
-
Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition | Switch
-
Genetic Disaster | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
Borderlands Legendary Collection | Switch
-
Borderlands The Handsome Collection | Switch
-
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition | Switch
-
Little Misfortune | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
XCOM 2 Collection | Switch
-
The Last Scape | Xbox One
-
Ultimate Fishing Simulator | Xbox One
-
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | Switch
-
WildTrax Racing | Switch
-
Flux8 | Switch
-
Climbros | Switch
-
PONG Quest | PS4
-
FM | PC
-
Malvin’s Prehistoric Adventures | PC
Saturday, May 30
-
Undead & Beyond | Switch
-
#WomenUp, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
-
Despotism 3k | Switch
-
Ravensgard Arena | PC
Sunday, May 31
-
ValiVictorian | PC
