This Week In Games: Absolutely Chonkers

Perfect Dark: 20 Years Later

Maneater: The Kotaku Review

The Week In Games: Dungeons And Creepers

Illustration: Microsoft

Minecraft Dungeons releases this week and brings simple hack and slash action to almost every platform out there.

I’ve been playing Dungeons for a few days and I’m enjoying it. It’s not a new Diablo or something that has the same depth as that game or other similar dungeon crawlers, but it’s enjoyable. And it looks nice. I did find a really powerful bow early on and I feel like I’m too powerful and nothing can stop me. But also, killing large hordes of creepers and skeletons is a blast with my firework arrows so I’m not complaining. Our own Ethan Gach has a nice and in-depth impressions post about the game if you want to read more!

Beyond Minecraft: Dungeons, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, May 25

  • Elasto Mania | PC

  • In Search Of A New Home | PC

  • Hopebringers | PC

  • Murk | PC

  • Way To Yaatra | PC

Tuesday, May 26

  • Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen | PS4, PS Vita

  • Wildfire | PC

  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor | PC, Mac

  • Rune Lord | PS4

  • Minecraft Dungeons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Quantum League | PC

  • Castle Pals | PS4

  • Summer Paws | PC

  • Cards & Crystals | PC

  • The Lost Labyrinth | PC

  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia

  • Dimension Of Dreams | PC

Wednesday, May 27

  • Missile Command: Recharged | Switch, PC, Mac

  • Phantasy Star Online 2 | PC

  • Castle Pals | Xbox One

  • Many Faces | PS4, Xbox One

  • Ailment | Switch

  • Wizards: Wand of Epicosity | PS4

  • Edge of Dawn | PC

  • reky | PC, Mac

  • Blood Rage: Digital Edition | PC, Mac

  • RogueJack: Roguelike Blackjack | PC, Mac

  • Rising Lords | PC

  • Mists of Noyah | PC

  • Roller Stars | PC

  • MonsterTerritory | PC

Thursday, May 28

  • Synaptic Drive | Switch, PC

  • Umihara Kawase Fresh! | PC

  • Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! | PC

  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling | PS4, Switch

  • Those Who Remain | PS4, Xbox One, PC

  • Atomicrops | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Resolutiion | Switch, PC, Mac

  • Dungeon Defenders: Awakened | PC

  • The Game Paradise: CruisinMix Special | Switch

  • Sega Ages Thunder Force AC | Switch

  • Shantae And The Seven Sirens | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Hill Climbing Mania | Switch

  • F-117A Stealth Fighter | Switch

  • Let’s Sing 2020 | Switch, PS4

  • Fly Punch Boom! | Switch, PC

  • Turmoil | Switch

  • Hotel R’N’R | PSVR

  • Nerved | PC

  • KingSim | PC

  • ASTRALODE Freeminers | PC

  • Poly Bridge 2 | PC, Mac

  • Skyhill: Black Mist | PC

  • Rhythm Fighter | PC, Mac

Friday, May 29

  • Georifters | Xbox One, PC

  • Adam’s Venture: Origins | Switch

  • Indiecalypse | Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • STRIKERS 1945 II | PC

  • BioShock: The Collection | Switch

  • Bioshock Remastered | Switch

  • Bioshock 2 Remastered | Switch

  • Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition | Switch

  • Genetic Disaster | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Borderlands Legendary Collection | Switch

  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | Switch

  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition | Switch

  • Little Misfortune | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • XCOM 2 Collection | Switch

  • The Last Scape | Xbox One

  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator | Xbox One

  • Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | Switch

  • WildTrax Racing | Switch

  • Flux8 | Switch

  • Climbros | Switch

  • PONG Quest | PS4

  • FM | PC

  • Malvin’s Prehistoric Adventures | PC

Saturday, May 30

  • Undead & Beyond | Switch

  • #WomenUp, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch

  • Despotism 3k | Switch

  • Ravensgard Arena | PC

Sunday, May 31

  • ValiVictorian | PC

