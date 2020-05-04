Redacted Cyberpunk 2077 Classification Report Contains Dildos, Decapitations, Implied Sexual Assault And More

Hackers Are Likely Responsible For The Last Of Us 2 Leak

Aussie Esports Players Charged Over Counter-Strike Match Fixing

There Is A Hello Kitty Gas Station

Screenshot: Maayong Aga Mindanao News

For a character who has been slapped on everything from vending machines to vibrators, it was only a matter of time before someone made a Hello Kitty gas station.

While I’m not sure whether or not this is official, this gas station is very pink and covered in Kitty-chan. It’s located in the Philippines, and photos started surfacing online late last August. The gas station even made the TV news.

Via YouTube, here are two rather in-depth tours.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

battlefront disney-infinity knights-of-the-old-republic kotor lucasarts star-wars the-force-unleashed the-old-republic the-phantom-menace

Every Star Wars Game Ever, From Worst to Best

It turns out that Star Wars is a popular franchise on which to base a video game. This might be something to do with the fact that you can stick the name Star Wars on pretty much any old rubbish and it will still sell like hotcakes. Hello Kinect Star Wars, I’m looking at you.
conspiracy-theories coronavirus covid-19 dr-disrespect feature streaming twitch

Dr Disrespect's Shtick Takes A Dangerous Turn Into Spreading Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories

During a stream today, Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm, whose 4 million followers make him one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, shared two pieces of widely debunked coronavirus-related media with his viewers. Many viewers reacted with shock and disappointment. Others cheered him on. He never dropped his facade—never removed his trademark wig or sunglasses—but he seemed quite serious.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles