There Is A Hello Kitty Gas Station

For a character who has been slapped on everything from vending machines to vibrators, it was only a matter of time before someone made a Hello Kitty gas station.
While I’m not sure whether or not this is official, this gas station is very pink and covered in Kitty-chan. It’s located in the Philippines, and photos started surfacing online late last August. The gas station even made the TV news.
Hello Kitty gas station? ????
LOOK: Fans of the popular character are in for a treat as a Hello Kitty-themed gasoline station rises in Dajay Surallah, South Cotabato. | ????: Noime Alba Murillo pic.twitter.com/Zk3LuaBOIt
— Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) September 26, 2019
Hello Kitty-themed gas station in South Cotabato https://t.co/hRY4T7eZzB pic.twitter.com/YQHXR7oBWb
— MSN Philippines (@msnph) September 26, 2019
LOOK: A Hello Kitty-inspired gasoline station attracts motorists in South Cotabato. (Photos courtesy of Belonio Heiz) pic.twitter.com/MpoFeD4gWo
— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) September 25, 2019
Via YouTube, here are two rather in-depth tours.
Get Permalink