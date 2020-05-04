There Is A Hello Kitty Gas Station

For a character who has been slapped on everything from vending machines to vibrators, it was only a matter of time before someone made a Hello Kitty gas station.

While I’m not sure whether or not this is official, this gas station is very pink and covered in Kitty-chan. It’s located in the Philippines, and photos started surfacing online late last August. The gas station even made the TV news.

Hello Kitty gas station? ???? LOOK: Fans of the popular character are in for a treat as a Hello Kitty-themed gasoline station rises in Dajay Surallah, South Cotabato. | ????: Noime Alba Murillo pic.twitter.com/Zk3LuaBOIt — Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) September 26, 2019

Hello Kitty-themed gas station in South Cotabato https://t.co/hRY4T7eZzB pic.twitter.com/YQHXR7oBWb — MSN Philippines (@msnph) September 26, 2019

LOOK: A Hello Kitty-inspired gasoline station attracts motorists in South Cotabato. (Photos courtesy of Belonio Heiz) pic.twitter.com/MpoFeD4gWo — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) September 25, 2019

Via YouTube, here are two rather in-depth tours.