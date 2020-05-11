This Cyberpunk 2077 Fan Film Is Looking Sick

Telstra Wants To Pay Someone $25,000 To Review Video Games

Featuring some big-name cosplayers and a whole suite of effects, Phoenix Program is so good it might as well be an ad for Cyberpunk 2077.

It's only a one minute teaser so far, but it's already got some massive star power behind it. The whole thing is directed by Vi-Dan Tran, an official member of the Jackie Chan Stun Team, while some international cosplayers like Maul Cosplay, Stylouz Cosplay and Kamiko Cosplay are all contributing.

The credits is actually so long that all the cosplayers, cast and crew can't actually fit within a YouTube description. This thing is a serious production, and you can tell pretty quickly just how seriously good it already is.

The costuming and set work alone already looks great. I have no idea if or when this would end up being a full production, but I'm willing to bet this gets finished before the Uncharted movie. It's basically John Wick: Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. What's not to like?

  bodmaniac

    My God, that was impressive!
    If the actual film lives up to what this shows, this'll be amazing.

    1
  Weresmurf

    Holy shit! Someone get CDProjekt, get HBO or Showtime and make this into a goddamn series pronto!

    Also, short of a few closeups, I swear I was uncertain if that was Keanu or not. VERY convincing!

    0
  Camm

    Someone hire Stahelski to direct a prequel kthnx.

    0

