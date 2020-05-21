This Is The Raymond Amiibo Animal Crossing Fans Deserve

Saints Row The Third Remastered Still Feels Like A Relic

Screenshot: Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has blown up since it launched in March, and Raymond, the most sought after villager in the game, has blown up alongside it. Now there’s a fan-made Amiibo honouring his ascendance.

Created by Twitter user 5_pandasan, it perfectly captures the cat’s refined charm and lowkey arsehole-ness (thanks NintendoLife). Pandasan even documented the creative process in a series of photos on Twitter:

Raymond was added to the series in 2017's mobile spin-off Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, but didn’t become a star until showing up in the latest game. Now players are willing to pay real money to get him to move to their islands and have even created elaborate memes around his smug and tidy existence. Who knows, maybe we’ll even see him in Smash at some point.

Unfortunately, Raymond came to late to be a part of the Amiibo card series released for Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer on the 3DS. That means that unlike with other fan-made Amiibo, there’s no NFC data out there to make knock-off Raymonds like this one able bring the real one to your island.

Maybe the success of New Horizon’s will convince Nintendo Raymond deserves an actual Amiibo of his own.

