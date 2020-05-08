This Is What Xbox Series X Graphics Look Like

Here’s what Playism’s Bright Memory: Infinite looks like running on the Xbox Series X. Not too shabby.
The first game shown during Microsoft’s Xbox Series X gameplay reveal event was this first-person shooter from developer FYQD-Studio. Note that the official stream version carried a disclaimer that the game and console are still in development and this clip is indicative of what the Xbox Series X gameplay will look like. What do you think?
