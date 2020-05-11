This Week In Games: Halo 2 Hits PC

Halo 2 was one of the most important games for Xbox Live back in the day. So while we're all still (largely) stuck inside as this pandemic continues, it's nice to get a solid dose of nostalgia this week with Halo 2: Anniversary.

The remastered Halo sequel is being added to Halo: The Master Chief Collection this week, meaning PC users will now have access to Halo: Reach, the original Halo and Halo 2.

Beyond that, it's a good week for Switch owners. A ton of great retro and co-op games are dropping on the platform, including Golf With Your Friends, the retro shooter Ion Fury, and the excellent action roguelike Dungeon of the Endless.

Here's the roster for the week:

Halo 2: Anniversary Edition | PC

Another World x Flashback | PS4, Switch

Mega Party | Switch

Super Epic | Switch

Huntdown | Xbox, Switch

Jetlancer | PC, Switch

Dungeon of the Endless | Switch

Ion Fury | Xbox, PS4, Switch

Library of Ruina | PC

Golf With Your Friends | Xbox, Switch

Super Mega Baseball 3 | Switch, PC

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee | Switch

Cooking Simulator | Switch

TT Isle of Man 2 | Switch

Carnage Battle Arena | Switch

Kholat | Switch

Wolflame | Switch

Thy Sword | Switch

Epicure | PC

Candle Flame in the Wind | PC

We'll start the trailers by looking at Cooking Simulator, because it's almost lunch time and I'm kinda hungry.

Dungeon of the Endless is a super overlooked roguelike, and one that should play just nicely on the Switch. Ion Fury will be a good fit for anyone who likes those '90s-styled shooters, and Halo 2 will be great for some classic memories.

See anything you like?