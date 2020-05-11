This Week In Games: Halo 2 Hits PC

Halo 2 was one of the most important games for Xbox Live back in the day. So while we're all still (largely) stuck inside as this pandemic continues, it's nice to get a solid dose of nostalgia this week with Halo 2: Anniversary.
The remastered Halo sequel is being added to Halo: The Master Chief Collection this week, meaning PC users will now have access to Halo: Reach, the original Halo and Halo 2.
Beyond that, it's a good week for Switch owners. A ton of great retro and co-op games are dropping on the platform, including Golf With Your Friends, the retro shooter Ion Fury, and the excellent action roguelike Dungeon of the Endless.
Here's the roster for the week:
- Halo 2: Anniversary Edition | PC
- Another World x Flashback | PS4, Switch
- Mega Party | Switch
- Super Epic | Switch
- Huntdown | Xbox, Switch
- Jetlancer | PC, Switch
- Dungeon of the Endless | Switch
- Ion Fury | Xbox, PS4, Switch
- Library of Ruina | PC
- Golf With Your Friends | Xbox, Switch
- Super Mega Baseball 3 | Switch, PC
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee | Switch
- Cooking Simulator | Switch
- TT Isle of Man 2 | Switch
- Carnage Battle Arena | Switch
- Kholat | Switch
- Wolflame | Switch
- Thy Sword | Switch
- Epicure | PC
- Candle Flame in the Wind | PC
We'll start the trailers by looking at Cooking Simulator, because it's almost lunch time and I'm kinda hungry.
Dungeon of the Endless is a super overlooked roguelike, and one that should play just nicely on the Switch. Ion Fury will be a good fit for anyone who likes those '90s-styled shooters, and Halo 2 will be great for some classic memories.
See anything you like?
So I'm thinking Halo 1,2 and 3 will hit the Switch at some point in the next while.