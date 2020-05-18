This Week In Games: Shark RPG Time

Image: Maneater

If you've always wanted to live out your JAWS: The Video Game fantasy, you're going to enjoy what's in store this week.

Maneater drops this week, both on consoles and PC (via the Epic Game Store). It's been a while since I checked out Maneater, but its brand of underwater GTA had lots of fun moments.

Maneater Is Still Good Fun Out of all the games this year, Maneater has been close to the top of my list. It just sounds like a winner: you play a shark, looking for revenge on a bounty hunter who killed your shark mother and taking out your anger on humans along the way. Unsurprisingly, flying through the air and snatching an unsuspecting tourist's arm is pretty entertaining. Read more

There's also the remasters of Saints Row 3 and Wonderful 101 to look forward to. It's a banging week for indies, too. There's Skid Cities for those who want city builders with a touch of cyberpunk, Umurangi Generation looks super neat, and Moonfall looks like a gorgeous tactical roguelike.

Here's the leaderboard for the week:

Maneater | PC (Epic), Xbox, PS4

The Persistence | Xbox, Switch

Golf With Your Friends | PS4, Xbox, Switch

Saints Row: The Third Remastered | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Monstrum | Xbox, Switch

Umurangi Generation | PC

Moonfall | PC

SokoBunny | Xbox

What The Golf? | Switch

Zenge | Switch

Cannibal Cuisine | Switch

Fluxteria | Switch

Steel Rain | Switch

Monster Prom XXL | Switch

Wonderful 101: Remastered | Switch

Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly | Switch

VECTORLORD | PC

Skid Cities | PC

Onto the trailers! I've talked up the indies, so let's start with those. (I'd show you Skid Cities, but I can't find an official trailer, so just hit up the Steam page if that takes your fancy.)

Great mix of games this week. Maneater and Saints Row 3 are obviously gonna be fun to check out, but I'm super intrigued by Umurangi Generation and Moonfall as well.

See anything you like this week?