Humble Bundle Round-Up: The Best Bundles And Deals For May 2020

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Gaming Deals On PS4, Xbox, PC And Switch

The Best Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

Tiny Anime Reinhardt Is The Overwatch Toy I've Been Waiting For

Mini but so mighty. (Photo: Good Smile Company)

Since the folks at Japanese toymaker Good Smile Company started making big-headed anime figures of Overwatch characters, I’ve been patiently waiting for my spirit hero to make his small but impactful appearance. And here he is, a giant among Nendoroids, Reinhardt. I love him.

Available now for preorder from the Blizzard Gear Store, Reinhardt is a bit more expensive than normal-sized Nendoroids, but he’s also quite a bit bigger. While the average $US50 ($77) Nendoroid stands around four inches tall, the $US69 ($106) Reinhardt is closer to seven inches, as he should be. Pricy? Perhaps, but a lot cheaper than the $US110 ($168) Soldier 76 Figma figure also up for preorder today.

What does this beefy boy come with, aside from a great deal of articulation, awesome armour, and a big-arse hammer?

It is defended. (Photo: Good Smile Company)

How about a fancy-shmancy shield, perfect from protecting other Overwatch action figures from harm?

CHARGE! (Photo: Good Smile Company)

How about a special effect that could either be Charge or Fire Strike, depending on how Reinhardt is posed? Sure, that’s cool, but you know what would be cooler? A frosty mug of beer.

Just kidding, you know that beer is warm. (Photo: Good Smile Company)

That’s right, the additional head included with Reinhardt means we’ll never forget that he represents giant bearded old men everywhere. He is our last hope, probably.

Nendoroid Reinhardt will be shipping sometime before the end of the year.

More Overwatch Nendoroids

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature

Confessions Of JB Hi-Fi Reviewers

The humble JB Hi-Fi review. You’ve seen them in-stores, you’ve seen them go viral on social media. Sometimes they’re straight down the line, others are satirical or flat out hilarious. Every once in a while they absolutely hit the nail on the head. We spoke to numerous JB Hi-Fi ‘reviewers’. The men and women making you laugh to figure out the rules, regulations and weird little secrets behind the infamous JB Hi-Fi review. These are the confessions of JB Hi-Fi reviewers.
discount epic epic-games-store refund sale steam

Epic Games Store Apparently Offers Partial Refunds If A Game You Bought Goes On Sale

Have you ever bought a game digitally only for it to go on sale just a few days later? Annoying, right? Epic Games Store is reportedly streamlining the process of returning and repurchasing a game—so the buyer can take advantage of a late-breaking discount—with a new automated system, which appears to have been rolled out without the usual fanfare.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles