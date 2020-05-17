June Is Absolutely Stacked For Video Games

The Australian Who Brought MicroProse Back From The Dead

Epic Unveils A Graphics Demo 'Running On PS5'

Ubisoft Sues Google And Apple Over Rainbow Six Siege Clone

Area F2 (Image: Alibaba)

Ubisoft isn’t happy about Area F2, a free-to-play shooter on the Google Play and Apple App Store that appears to be a clone of their successful game, Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft is now suing to remove the game from the popular mobile app marketplaces.

Bloomberg reports that in a complaint filed in a federal court in Los Angeles on Friday, Ubisoft called Area F2 “a near carbon copy” of Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft claims that “Virtually every aspect of AF2 is copied from [Rainbow Six Siege], from the operator selection screen to the final scoring screen, and everything in between.”

Ubisoft says they reached out to both Apple and Google about the game and their concerns, but the companies refused to remove the game. We reached out to Google and Ubisoft for comment.

Area F2 was created by Ejoy.com, a company that is owned by Chinese multinational technology company Alibaba. Looking at screenshots of the Ejoy.com created Area F2, it isn’t hard to spot many, many similarities between it and R6 Siege.

Area F2 (Screenshot: Aliababa)

Ubisoft explains in their complaint that R6 Siege is one of their most “valuable intellectual properties” and they believe Area F2 is built to “piggyback” on their popular game.

It might seem weird for Ubisoft to sue the store owners and not the actual developer and publisher of Area F2 but as Engadget speculates, it might have to do with where Alibaba and Ejoy.com are located. Suing for copyright infringement in China is challenging and it might be easier for Ubisoft to get the game removed from popular stores like Google Play, which would make it harder for Area F2 to find new players.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au best-friend-forever command-and-conquer-remastered-collection cyberpunk-2077 desperados-3 destiny-2 disintegration ea feature last-of-us-2 ninjala pokemon-sword-and-shield pokemon-sword-and-shield-isle-of-armor

June Is Absolutely Stacked For Video Games

Even under normal circumstances, June is one of those months that's part of the quieter calendar of gaming. Once E3, and to a smaller degree Computex, is done, the industry settles down for a few weeks, using up annual leave or recouperating before the madness starts back up again in August. This year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the way releases and virtual events have been forced to spread out, that's not happening. June 2020 is absolutely rammed not just with new announcements, but unusually, a ton of new releases too.
au what-are-you-playing-this-weekend

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

For some reason, I've been really into One Must Fall 2097 lately.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles