Saints Row The Third Remastered Still Feels Like A Relic

How The Makers Of Mafia 3 Lost Their Way

Humble Bundle Round-Up: The Best Bundles And Deals For May 2020

Valorant Will Be Available To Everyone On June 2

Since early April, Valorant, Riot’s new mashup of Counter-Strike and super powers that not even tactical peeking can stand up to, has been in closed beta, available only to those who luck out while watching streamers play on Twitch. In a couple weeks, however, that’s going to change.

Per a press release from Riot, Valorant will launch in “the majority of regions worldwide” on June 2. Closed beta will wrap up on May 28, and during the intervening period, Riot will reset player accounts and patch in new content. The company is also expecting a high level of demand when the free game finally drops, so it plans to lower latency by deploying new servers in Atlanta, Dallas, London, Madrid, and Warsaw.

After Valorant releases, Riot intends on immediately hitting the update grind, with new modes, agents, and maps in the cards “shortly” after launch.

Valorant launched in a fairly polished state, but in recent times, the company has still been tweaking essential features like anti-cheat and headshot sound effects. There’s also the matter of toxicity and harassment issues, which despite a rudimentary report system and non-vocal communication options, have still been severe. Launching sans expanded tools to resolve those problems could lead to a community where toxicity is the norm, as it has with so many other competitive games.

Recommended Stories

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

ferociouslysteph safety-advisory-council streaming twitch

Twitch's Safety Advisory Council Rollout Has Been A Disaster

Last week, Twitch announced a new Safety Advisory Council intended to provide input on some of Twitch’s most pernicious issues, including work-life balance, safety and moderation, and protection of marginalised groups. The council is made up of social media experts as well as a small handful of streamers. One of those streamers, Steph “FerociouslySteph” Loehr, almost immediately became the focal point of Twitch’s latest controversy—and a whole mess of harassment.
au switch

Some Of The Cancelled Games Nintendo Could Revive

Last year rumours swirled that Nintendo had opted to revive a once-officially cancelled game. We still don't know whether the rumour was true, but a look back at the Japanese company's history reveals no shortage of IP that could be dug out of the closet. Let's say Nintendo did want to bring a game back from the dead. Here's what they would have to pick from.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles