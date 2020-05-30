I took Minecraft Dungeons for a spin earlier on our Twitch channel and was joined by my good friend Chase Carter! We broke down how the game works and fought our way through hordes of enemies in various levels. Check out the video to see us play some online co-op.
Watch Us Play Minecraft Dungeons
Trending Stories Right Now
The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch
You just bought a Nintendo Switch, or maybe a Switch Lite. Now it’s time to figure out what games you want to play. We’ve got you covered.
The Last Of Us Part 2 Is Going For $49 In Australia
The Last Of Us Part II has been a long time coming. Since 2016, the game's existence has been teased with tantalising footage and heart-pounding trailers. Now, it's finally here — and it's set to light the gaming world on fire. If you're looking at grabbing a copy, you'll want the best deal around. Here's who has The Last Of Us Part II cheapest in Australia.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink