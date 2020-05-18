Welcome To Danny Devito Island

Ubisoft Sues Google And Apple Over Rainbow Six Siege Clone

Screenshot: Nintendo, Reddit

Can I offer you a Danny Devito Animal Crossing island in these trying times?

Sure you could make a gorgeous village or fancy kitchen in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. OR you could make an island featuring the face of actor Danny Devito. That’s what Reddit user B4SSOON decided to do with their island.

Over on the Animal Crossing subreddit, B4SSOON explained that hey had lost track of the hours they spent making this giant face. They did say they spent the most time flattening the island and that this is still a work in progress. They even shared a screenshot of the face earlier in its construction.

Screenshot: Nintendo, Reddit

I hope Devito sees this and is just as confused about it as he was about Pokemon.

Even under normal circumstances, June is one of those months that's part of the quieter calendar of gaming. Once E3, and to a smaller degree Computex, is done, the industry settles down for a few weeks, using up annual leave or recouperating before the madness starts back up again in August. This year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the way releases and virtual events have been forced to spread out, that's not happening. June 2020 is absolutely rammed not just with new announcements, but unusually, a ton of new releases too.
