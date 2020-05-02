Euro Truck Simulator 2 (Screenshot: Steam)

The weekend is for making apple butter out of my abundance of farm share apples, just in time to get more apples and have to figure out what to do with those. It’s also for playing video games.

I went on a rant about how great Euro Truck Simulator 2 is to a Jalopnik colleague this week, which has got me hankering to play. Driving around virtual cities feels like a nice treat these days. I’m also still on the Fortnite grind, hoping to get that butch cat skin before the season ends.

What about you? What are you playing this weekend?