Wheel Of Fortune AI Is Not Smart

Today on Highlight Reel we have bad AI guesses, Valorant plays, Apex Legends shots, Red Dead Online barfing, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favourite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
Final Fantasy XV - Zarkonite
AC Odyssey - Caotic_Hero
Maneater - chriswsm
Wheel of Fortune - losergenerated
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - Rokador
Black Desert Online - Ivan Lafuente
Sleeping Dogs - Pea Tear
Halo 3 - Davidsuploader
Red Dead Online - memepasfatique
Modern Warfare - roastytoasty007
Modern Warfare - zessaa
Warframe - ShadowKnight5023
Apex Legends - AzureColdCane
CS:GO (Animated) - Barabulyko
GTA Online - Driftmiata
GTA Online - Cudilz
GTA Online - Merfish
Animal Crossing - mingqinggao
Animal Crossing - balajorel
Fallout 76 - Dark _Dudgie_69
Fallout 76 - Vi_Grimm
Valorant - Lexdtwitch
Valorant - filo222
Just Cause 4 - Dab88
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at [email protected] Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!
