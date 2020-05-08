The Internet Reacts To Xbox Series X 'Gameplay' Trailers

The world finally got a taste of Xbox Series X footage this morning. So far, the response has been a bit underwhelming.

Xbox showed off a string of games early Friday morning, starting proceedings with the Chinese indie title Bright Memory: Infinite. It was a short introduction that featured in-engine graphics, but not much in the way of actual gameplay. It didn't help that Microsoft started proceedings by noting that gameplay from Microsoft's first party games like Halo: Infinite and their studios including Obsidian, Rare, Mojang, Ninja Theory and Double Fine, wouldn't be revealed until July, two months from now.

That set the tone a little for a lot of what was to follow. Scorn was introduced to the world in a similar fashion, with a "gameplay" trailer that looked nothing more like an extended cutscene. Assassin's Creed Valhalla was probably the biggest offender, not helped by tweets from Ubisoft developers 24 hours prior trying to lower expectations.

Out of the games that showed what looked like regular gameplay (with HUDs removed), there wasn't anything that especially stood out as a next-gen title. No first party titles were shown off, even though Halo: Infinite is still targeting a 2020 holiday release. A bright spot was that the majority of the line-up supported Xbox's Smart Delivery system, meaning that anyone who buys them for Xbox One will get the Xbox Series X version for free.

Still, the initial reaction this morning has been one of confusion. Some users wondered why Xbox wasn't making a bigger deal around the console exclusivity around the titles, particularly since some of them are exclusive to Xbox or Xbox Game Pass when you dig into the fine print:

For many, the biggest complaint around the showcase was a lack of actual gameplay:

Even one of Microsoft's most friendly media outlets, Windows Central, didn't hold back in their criticism. "Little was done to actually explain how any of the showcased games benefit specifically from the features and components present in the next-gen console," Jez Corden wrote.

"There was no mention of how NVME SSD drives will allow games to load-in more animations out of storage rather than having to keep them in memory, for example," Windows Central's Corden continued. "There weren't any examples of ray-tracing enhancing visuals. There was nothing in the visual detail of any of the games that said to me "this wouldn't be possible on an Xbox One X."

The response on the official Xbox subreddit was telling, with multiple threads bemoaning the lack of a wow factor.

