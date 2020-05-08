The Internet Reacts To Xbox Series X 'Gameplay' Trailers

Everything Microsoft Just Announced For Xbox Series X

What Games Can Teach Us During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Internet Reacts To Xbox Series X 'Gameplay' Trailers

xbox series x internet reacts

The world finally got a taste of Xbox Series X footage this morning. So far, the response has been a bit underwhelming.

Xbox showed off a string of games early Friday morning, starting proceedings with the Chinese indie title Bright Memory: Infinite. It was a short introduction that featured in-engine graphics, but not much in the way of actual gameplay. It didn't help that Microsoft started proceedings by noting that gameplay from Microsoft's first party games like Halo: Infinite and their studios including Obsidian, Rare, Mojang, Ninja Theory and Double Fine, wouldn't be revealed until July, two months from now.

That set the tone a little for a lot of what was to follow. Scorn was introduced to the world in a similar fashion, with a "gameplay" trailer that looked nothing more like an extended cutscene. Assassin's Creed Valhalla was probably the biggest offender, not helped by tweets from Ubisoft developers 24 hours prior trying to lower expectations.

Out of the games that showed what looked like regular gameplay (with HUDs removed), there wasn't anything that especially stood out as a next-gen title. No first party titles were shown off, even though Halo: Infinite is still targeting a 2020 holiday release. A bright spot was that the majority of the line-up supported Xbox's Smart Delivery system, meaning that anyone who buys them for Xbox One will get the Xbox Series X version for free.

Still, the initial reaction this morning has been one of confusion. Some users wondered why Xbox wasn't making a bigger deal around the console exclusivity around the titles, particularly since some of them are exclusive to Xbox or Xbox Game Pass when you dig into the fine print:

For many, the biggest complaint around the showcase was a lack of actual gameplay:

Even one of Microsoft's most friendly media outlets, Windows Central, didn't hold back in their criticism. "Little was done to actually explain how any of the showcased games benefit specifically from the features and components present in the next-gen console," Jez Corden wrote.

"There was no mention of how NVME SSD drives will allow games to load-in more animations out of storage rather than having to keep them in memory, for example," Windows Central's Corden continued. "There weren't any examples of ray-tracing enhancing visuals. There was nothing in the visual detail of any of the games that said to me "this wouldn't be possible on an Xbox One X."

The response on the official Xbox subreddit was telling, with multiple threads bemoaning the lack of a wow factor.

Disappointment from a long time Xbox Fan. from r/xbox

What did you think of the Xbox Series X gameplay trailers revealed this morning?

Comments

  • darren @darren

    What's with the super dramatic reddit post?

    0
  • Mr Uchigatana @uchigatana

    I found it incredibly underwhelming, from both a games AND (lack of) gameplay pov; feel like I’ve possibly outgrown the xbox target demographic (or maybe I’m just old & miserable?) as there was very little that even garnered even a slight quickening of the pulse?

    Vampire looked ok, the Bandai Namco psycho-kinesis game looked ok (kinda telling I can’t remember the title) but otherwise just pretty ‘meh’... On the flipside to that, whilst the lack of gameplay was concerning/irritating, the preso wasn’t that bad either?

    0
  • Irvyne @irvyne

    For me, the bottom line was, if I hadn't been told these games were next-gen, I never would have thought they were next-gen. To my eyes, any of the games shown off could have been on Xbone or PS4.

    0
  • wozowski @wozowski

    How didScorn get away with that leaking dong?

    0
  • terrywrist @terrywrist

    The presentation was an underwhelming mess and a complete failure of marketing and communication. Of all the games shown it was The Medium that looked the most interesting despite the lack of gameplay. The other trailers were pretty unmemorable.

    0
  • WhitePointer @whitepointer

    A bright spot was that the majority of the line-up supported Xbox's Smart Delivery system, meaning that anyone who buys them for Xbox One will get the Xbox Series X version for free.

    Wait.

    Let's dig into that a bit more.

    "anyone who buys them for Xbox One".

    So these games aren't even going to be Series X exclusives. These are going to be current gen Xbox One games that have been ported and scaled up for the Series X. Presumably then, the games will be available on both the current and next gen systems, and probably PC as well using Play Anywhere.

    Why the heck would you want to buy a Series X?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cd-projekt-red cyberpunk-2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Has First-Person Sex Scenes, Will Let You Customise Your Genitals

Ratings agencies around the world, it seems, are finally starting to talk about Cyberpunk 2077. We already got some interesting details from the Classification Board's redacted report, and Thursday morning, America's ESRB offered some extra nuggets.
au feature microsoft tag-xbox xbox-series-x

Everything Microsoft Just Announced For Xbox Series X

The latest episode of Inside Xbox revealed a stunning look at several new and exciting games coming to the Xbox Series X. It's the largest content drop we've seen for the console and includes brand new properties from developers like SEGA, Deep Silver, Bandai Namco and Bloober Team. Here's the full rundown of every game announced.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles