Everything Microsoft Just Announced For Xbox Series X

The latest episode of Inside Xbox revealed a stunning look at several new and exciting games coming to the Xbox Series X. It's the largest content drop we've seen for the console and includes brand new properties from developers like SEGA, Deep Silver, Bandai Namco and Bloober Team. Here's the full rundown of every game announced.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

While Assassin's Creed Valhalla has already been unveiled, we now know more about the title. Here's the new synopsis, courtesy of the Xbox team:

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, become Eivor, a legendary Viking raider on a quest for glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)

Yakuza will be getting a new franchise entry on both Xbox Series X and Xbox One. This title originally released in Japan in January 2020 and is now coming to the West. It will be a launch title for the Xbox Series X.

Unlike other Yakuza games, Like a Dragon features turn-based RPG gameplay and a brand new protagonist. Players who purchase the game on Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X via Smart Delivery.

Bright Memory Infinite (Playism)

The latest game from Playism is a first-person action shooter set in a futuristic city where mysterious phenomena are plaguing the sky. Here's the synopsis:

Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light...

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The latest from Bandai Namco is about elite psychokinetic agents living in the future. Here's the synopsis:

Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the OSF aiming to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child. Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus.

Madden NFL 21 (Electronic Arts)

The latest Madden game will continue the yearly American football/gridiron antics on next-gen consoles. Here's what to expect:

For more than three decades, since the original release of John Madden Football in 1988, Madden NFL has continued to evolve and innovate to deliver an even more authentic and fun experience for players. The storied franchise continues with Madden NFL 21, which will make fans feel next level on Xbox Series X.

DiRT 5 (Codemasters)

You'll be able to get down and DiRT-y with the latest entry in the DiRT racing series. Here's what the next game will bring:

Ushering in the next generation of racing, DiRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before. New features, new innovations and a fresh approach make DiRT 5 a hub of amplified off-road racing, style and culture, where no two races are ever the same.

DiRT 5 will support Smart Delivery as well, meaning anyone who buys the game for Xbox One will get the upgraded Xbox Series X version free of charge.

Call of the Sea (Raw Fury)

Call of the Sea is a puzzle adventure where players embody Norah, a woman searching for her missing husband. Here's the synopsis:

Call of the Sea is a first-person adventure puzzle game set in the 1930s that tells the story of Norah, a woman on the trail of her missing husband’s expedition. The search takes place on a strange but beautiful island in the South Pacific, filled with secrets waiting to be unearthed. It is an otherworldly tale of mystery, adventure, and self-discovery.

Chorus (Deep Silver)

In this space combat shooter, players will take control of ace pilot Nara and her living starcraft, Forsaken. Here's the details:

Discover Chorus, an immersive single-player experience that tells a mature and dark tale of redemption. Take control of Nara, an ace pilot with a haunted past and Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, as they embark on a personal, redemptive journey to challenge a relentless foe and take down the dark cult that made her. This is a true evolution of the space combat shooter.

The Medium (Bloober Team)

The Medium is the latest project from Blair Witch and Observer makers Bloober Team. It follows a medium in her quest to solve the murder of a child. Here's the basics:

You play as Marianne, a medium living in two worlds: the real and the spirit one. Haunted by a vision of a child’s murder, you travel to an abandoned hotel resort, which many years ago became the stage of an unthinkable tragedy. There you begin your search for difficult answers.

Scorn (Ebb)

Scorn is a first-person horror adventure set in a nightmare world full of obscure and confusing visions. Here's the spine-tingling synopsis:

Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself. Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.

Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)

Second Extinction is a three player co-op shooter featuring mutated dinosaurs on a rogue planet. Here's how you'll survive:

Teamwork is vital as you adopt the role of one of the survivors, using a unique combination of weapons, abilities and skills to take on the vast number of enemies. Fight through a maelstrom of bullets, bombs, teeth, claws and gore, it's up to you to reclaim Earth!

The Ascent (Neon Giant / Curve Digital)

The Ascent is a solo or co-op action RPG set in a cyberpunk world and is set to feature all the hallmarks of the genre. Here's the details:

The mega corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Confusion and chaos ensue, security and order are in disarray, and without protection, everyone is left to fend for themselves. Stop gangs and hostile corporations from taking over and discover what really happened in this explosive sci-fi shooter.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (Paradox Interactive)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is another game we know is coming to current and next gen consoles, and it made another flashy appearance in the latest Xbox Inside. In this sequel to the cult 2004 hit, your choices will define your journey and rebalance the scales of vampire society.

As you'd expect, these games are all optimised for the Xbox Series X and take advantage of high-power features like 4K resolution at up to 120FPS, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, DirectStorage designed to free up SSD performance and fast next-gen load times.

Many of these titles also support the Xbox's new Smart Delivery software, which optimises cross-generation game releases for supported consoles. Essentially, it means you'll be able to play the Xbox Series X-enhanced version of selected games like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla even if you've only purchased the Xbox One version of the game.

The episode kicked off the Xbox 20/20 online series which is set to bring the biggest news about Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud to you on a monthly basis.

If you missed any of the highlights, you can rewatch the show here: