You Go First

Ken Niimura is a cartoonist and illustrator (and co-creator of I Kill Giants) currently based in Tokyo.

We actually featured some of Ken’s stuff a few years back, but that was was in the Before Times. Now that weeks feel like years, years are like decades, and so it’s time to check out what Ken has been up to lately.

Aside from, you know, winning an Eisner in 2019 for his series Umami.

You can see more of Ken’s stuff at his personal site.

