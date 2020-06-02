51 Worldwide Games Hides A Secret Wii Sports Clone

Like the other Clubhouse Games releases, 51 Worldwide Games is a relaxing bundle of tabletop mini-games with minimal narrative thread between them. There's 51 mini games in total, and while all of them are entertaining in their own right the real gem here is a series of mini-games that might as well be a Wii Sports sequel.

Overall, 51 Worldwide Games is good for a few rounds of classic tabletop gaming — solo or with mates. There's a broad selection here from card games like solitaire to checkers, rock 'em sock em' robots, air hockey and more. If you've got a favourite from your childhood, it's probably here.

Games can be played solo, with a friend via a single Switch or in Mosaic mode, which allows two or more Switches to join up and create a larger playing area. An app allows up to three players to connect to your version of the game without purchasing it for themselves. This is most helpful for games like fishing, where a wider view area lets you catch more fish during your allotted time.

51 Worldwide Games is basically what it says on the tin — a breezy collection of 51 mini-games from around the world. There's the barest of narratives holding the whole thing together and a shortish 'story mode' where you travel across a globe meeting game guides who share their favourite games with you. This mode is skipped easily enough though and players will have access to all 51 games regardless of whether they choose to meet any of the game's guides.

If you come into the game looking for a robust narrative or consistently engaging gameplay, you'll likely be disappointed. 51 Worldwide Games is fairly bare bones and depends largely on your enjoyment of each tabletop game present. That said, there's also some fantastic mini-games hiding amongst the long list of 51 that make full use of the Switch's functionality.

While games like Spider Solitaire, Mancala and Connect Four are great fun for a short while, I had the most fun with the sports-themed games in the set. There's a whole bunch of them and they include golf, table soccer, darts, shooting and bowling. Many of them are compatible with the Switch's motion controls and are basically reincarnations of the best bits of Wii Sports.

The bowling mini-game in particular is delightful. Essentially, you use the Joy-Cons the same way you would a Wii remote, swinging it wildly and hoping for the best. Getting a strike is relatively easy, but it's still a load of fun.

It's a similar story with the darts mini-game. Here, players hold a Joy-Con like a tiny dart, swing their hands back and aim for the board. It's difficult to get a bullseye and the CPU opponent is far more coordinated than is fair but it's still excellent fun and great in lieu of actual darts.

Pairing these games with the quick-reflex shooting gallery, table soccer and golfing mini-games should make for an excellent Wii Sports-style party.

Outside of those options, the game's line-up is filled with short and sweet games that are perfect for a lunchtime break, but may not appeal in the long term.

51 Worldwide Games is very fun in short bursts and its co-op mode is perfect for gatherings with mates but there's not a whole lot here that'll keep you playing in the long term. Rather, 51 Worldwide Games is the type of game you'd pull out for party or board game night and then pack away until your next gathering. There's certainly some hidden gems here, but not enough to mark it out as unique.

Tabletop fans will find plenty to keep them going here, particularly with online play and local co-op options, but overall it's a low key and intriguing experiment that has fairly niche appeal. While there's definitely fun to be had, your own enjoyment may vary.

51 Worldwide Games releases on June 5 for Nintendo Switch.