A $US3,200 ($4,662) Pikachu Engagement Ring That Looks Kinda NSFW

The Pokémon Company is once again teaming up with Tokyo jeweller Ginza Tanaka for a Pocket Monster-themed engagement ring. The centre is a diamond, and the two things sticking out are supposed to be, uh?
Dicks? They look like dicks. But, they are not dicks; they’re supposed to be Pikachu ears.
Image: Ginza Tanaka
Available via Pokémon Centre Online in Japan, the rings come in 18k gold (pictured) and platinum, with each priced at 346,500 yen ($US3232.27 ($4,709)). The diamond is a 0.3ct stone.
Ginza Tanaka has collaborated with The Pokémon Company before on wedding rings, but, uh, not ones like this.
