A $US3,200 ($4,662) Pikachu Engagement Ring That Looks Kinda NSFW

Brian Ashcraft

Published 4 hours ago: June 29, 2020 at 9:00 pm -
Image: Ginza Tanaka
Image: Ginza Tanaka

The Pokémon Company is once again teaming up with Tokyo jeweller Ginza Tanaka for a Pocket Monster-themed engagement ring. The centre is a diamond, and the two things sticking out are supposed to be, uh?

Dicks? They look like dicks. But, they are not dicks; they’re supposed to be Pikachu ears.

Image: Ginza Tanaka

Available via Pokémon Centre Online in Japan, the rings come in 18k gold (pictured) and platinum, with each priced at 346,500 yen ($US3232.27 ($4,709)). The diamond is a 0.3ct stone.

Ginza Tanaka has collaborated with The Pokémon Company before on wedding rings, but, uh, not ones like this.

