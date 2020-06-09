Adidas' Pokémon Slides Are Very Cute

Continuing their recent series of footwear collabs, Adidas this week have released a very nice pair of Pikachu slides.
The good news? They look great and are only $US20 ($28)! The bad news? They’re only in kids sizes, and are already sold out.
If you’ve got kids or tiny feet though don’t despair, a lot of the Adidas Pokemon stuff has been restocked at least once, so if you keep an eye on it (or use a restock browser add-on) you might get lucky in a few weeks.
