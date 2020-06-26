See Games Differently

After nearly a month offline, crossplay between PC and Mac is now back online for Civilisation VI.

Ari Notis

Published 3 hours ago: June 27, 2020 at 12:40 am -
Filed to:civilization
civilization VI
Screenshot: 2K Games
Screenshot: 2K Games

After nearly a month offline, crossplay between PC and Mac is now back online for Civilisation VI. If you’re still having trouble connecting, remember to disable all DLC from the set-up page.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.