All The Big Games Coming Out In Winter 2020

2020 continues to surprise, amaze, and horrify, but at least we’ve got a bunch of video games coming out.

At least we hope these are all coming out. With covid-19 still a going concern, any of the games on this list could be shunted off to fall at a moment’s notice. Here’s hoping Madden 21, Marvel’s Avengers, Ghost of Tsushima, and Fight Crab all stay on track. Fingers crossed, here goes.

June 23

Pokémon Café Mix | Switch

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Star Wars Episode 1 Racer | PS4, Switch

June 24

Ninjala | Switch

June 25

Blair Witch | Switch

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia | Switch

Mr. Driller DrillLand |PC, Switch

Phantom: Covert Ops | PC/VR

June 30

Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack | PS4

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | Switch

July

Skater XL | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

July 3

Iron Man VR | PS4

July 7

Catherine: Full Body | Switch

NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition | PC, PS4, Xbox One

July 9

CrossCode | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

July 10

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise | Switch

F1 2020 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

NASCAR Heat 5 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

July 14

Death Stranding | PC

Rocket Arena | PC

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PC, Switch

void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium | PS4, Switch

July 17

Ghost of Tsushima | PS4

Paper Mario: Origami King | Switch

July 21

Rock of Ages III: Make & Break | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

July 23

Rogue Legacy 2 | PC (Early Access)

July 28

Destroy All Humans! Remastered | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Megadimension Neptunia VII | Switch

July 30

Fight Crab | PC

July 31

Fairy Tail | PC, PS4, Switch

August

Baldur’s Gate | PC (Early Access)

August 7

Fast & Furious Crossroads | PC, PS4, Xbox One

August 21

PGA Tour 2K21 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

August 25

New World | PC

August 27

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered | Android, iOS, PS4, Switch

August 28

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PC, PS4, Switch

Madden NFL 21 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Mafia Definitive Edition | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Project CARS 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Wasteland 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Windbound | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

September 1

Ary and the Secret of the Seasons | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Crusader Kings III | PC

Iron Harvest | PC, PS4, Xbox One

September 4

Marvel’s Avengers | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

September 22

Destiny 2: Beyond Light | PC, PS4, Xbox One