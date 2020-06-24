All The Big Games Coming Out In Winter 2020

2020 continues to surprise, amaze, and horrify, but at least we’ve got a bunch of video games coming out.
At least we hope these are all coming out. With covid-19 still a going concern, any of the games on this list could be shunted off to fall at a moment’s notice. Here’s hoping Madden 21, Marvel’s Avengers, Ghost of Tsushima, and Fight Crab all stay on track. Fingers crossed, here goes.
June 23
Pokémon Café Mix | Switch
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Star Wars Episode 1 Racer | PS4, Switch
June 24
Ninjala | Switch
June 25
Blair Witch | Switch
Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia | Switch
Mr. Driller DrillLand |PC, Switch
Phantom: Covert Ops | PC/VR
June 30
Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack | PS4
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | Switch
July
Skater XL | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
July 3
Iron Man VR | PS4
July 7
Catherine: Full Body | Switch
NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition | PC, PS4, Xbox One
July 9
CrossCode | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
July 10
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise | Switch
F1 2020 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
NASCAR Heat 5 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
July 14
Death Stranding | PC
Rocket Arena | PC
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PC, Switch
void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium | PS4, Switch
July 17
Ghost of Tsushima | PS4
Paper Mario: Origami King | Switch
July 21
Rock of Ages III: Make & Break | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
July 23
Rogue Legacy 2 | PC (Early Access)
July 28
Destroy All Humans! Remastered | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Megadimension Neptunia VII | Switch
July 30
Fight Crab | PC
July 31
Fairy Tail | PC, PS4, Switch
August
Baldur’s Gate | PC (Early Access)
August 7
Fast & Furious Crossroads | PC, PS4, Xbox One
August 21
PGA Tour 2K21 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
August 25
New World | PC
August 27
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered | Android, iOS, PS4, Switch
August 28
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PC, PS4, Switch
Madden NFL 21 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Mafia Definitive Edition | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Project CARS 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Wasteland 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Windbound | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
September 1
Ary and the Secret of the Seasons | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Crusader Kings III | PC
Iron Harvest | PC, PS4, Xbox One
September 4
Marvel’s Avengers | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
September 22
Destiny 2: Beyond Light | PC, PS4, Xbox One
