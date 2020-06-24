See Games Differently

All The Big Games Coming Out In Winter 2020

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: June 25, 2020 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:2020
every big game comingghost of tsushimamadden nfl 21marvels avengerspaper mario oragami kingrelease datessummer

2020 continues to surprise, amaze, and horrify, but at least we’ve got a bunch of video games coming out.

At least we hope these are all coming out. With covid-19 still a going concern, any of the games on this list could be shunted off to fall at a moment’s notice. Here’s hoping Madden 21, Marvel’s Avengers, Ghost of Tsushima, and Fight Crab all stay on track. Fingers crossed, here goes.

June 23

Pokémon Café Mix | Switch

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Star Wars Episode 1 Racer | PS4, Switch

June 24

Ninjala | Switch

June 25

Blair Witch | Switch

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia | Switch

Mr. Driller DrillLand |PC, Switch

Phantom: Covert Ops | PC/VR

June 30

Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack | PS4

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | Switch

July

Skater XL | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

July 3

Iron Man VR | PS4

July 7

Catherine: Full Body | Switch

NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition | PC, PS4, Xbox One

July 9

CrossCode | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

July 10

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise | Switch

F1 2020 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

NASCAR Heat 5 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

July 14

Death Stranding | PC

Rocket Arena | PC

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PC, Switch

void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium | PS4, Switch

July 17

Ghost of Tsushima | PS4

Paper Mario: Origami King | Switch

July 21

Rock of Ages III: Make & Break | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

July 23

Rogue Legacy 2 | PC (Early Access)

July 28

Destroy All Humans! Remastered | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Megadimension Neptunia VII | Switch

July 30

Fight Crab | PC

July 31

Fairy Tail | PC, PS4, Switch

August

Baldur’s Gate | PC (Early Access)

August 7

Fast & Furious Crossroads | PC, PS4, Xbox One

August 21

PGA Tour 2K21 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

August 25

New World | PC

August 27

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered | Android, iOS, PS4, Switch

August 28

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PC, PS4, Switch

Madden NFL 21 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Mafia Definitive Edition | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Project CARS 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Wasteland 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Windbound | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

September 1

Ary and the Secret of the Seasons | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Crusader Kings III | PC

Iron Harvest | PC, PS4, Xbox One

September 4

Marvel’s Avengers | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

September 22

Destiny 2: Beyond Light | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.