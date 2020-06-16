Here’s AMD’s New 3600XT, 3800XT And 3900XT CPUs

AMD’s new 3600XT, 3800XT and 3900XT CPUs have been announced, offering small boosts in speed over their non-XT variations. Here’s what you need to know.

The chips offer a small increase in boost frequency for two of AMD’s most popular CPUs in Australia: the 3900X and the 3600X. But the chip that actually gets the most boost is the eight-core 3800XT, with a 200Mhz increase in boost frequency from 4.5GHz to 4.7GHz, while the 3900XT and 3600XT are now 100Mhz faster than their original counterparts.

AMD’s also changed their cooling guidance for the higher end CPUs. The 3600XT will still ship with the same Wraith Spire cooler. For the higher end chips, AMD suggests “an AIO solution with a minimum 280mm radiator or equivalent air cooling to experience these products at their best”.

That seems a touch excessive, particularly since some of AMD’s recommended coolers include the NH-U12S, an air cooler with a single 140mm fan. Still, all of these chips will work with any existing motherboard that supports current Ryzen 3000 CPUs.

MODEL CORES/THREADS BOOST/ BASE FREQUENCY (GHZ) TOTAL CACHE (MB) TDP (WATTS) Platform MSRP (USD) EXPECTED AVAILABILITY AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900XT 12/24 Up to 4.7/3.8 70 105 AM4 $499 July 7, 2020 AMD Ryzen™ 7 3800XT 8/16 Up to 4.7/3.9 36 105 AM4 $399 July 7, 2020 AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600XT 6/12 Up to 4.5/3.8 35 95 AM4 $249 July 7, 2020

Australian pricing isn’t available yet, but all of the XT CPUs are coming in at the same US MSRP as their non-X counterparts. Today, you can get a Ryzen 3900X from most retailers for about $779, with a few places coming in a bit cheaper. The 3900XT should fill that price bracket, with the non-XT version falling in price slightly. As for the 3800X, that’s retailing for between $615 and $645, compared to the $698-749 that most places are charging for Intel’s rival offering, the Intel i7-10700K. The 3600X, meanwhile, is from $399 at most places, $50 to $100 less than what the i5-10600K is asking.

The difference in performance between the X and XT CPUs, however, isn’t likely to be much. We’re talking a 100Mhz increase in frequency from the 3600X and the 3900X. That was the same frequency gap between the 3800X and 3900X, which reviewers found made functionally zero difference in games, or at least games that weren’t capable of utilising more than 8 cores.

If you’ve just bought a CPU of any stripe lately — don’t worry. If you bought a 10th gen chip, or you jumped on the Ryzen 3000 series, they’re still good CPUs at what they do. The real jump in performance will come when the next-gen GPUs from AMD and Nvidia launch, which isn’t likely to be until September or October at the absolute earliest.