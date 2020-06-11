And Now, Realistic Trash For Animal Crossing: New Horzions

Twitter user Noanoa has been doing an amazing job of recreating trash bags and cardboard boxes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Just look at this:
どこかの路地裏をテーマに#acnh #AnimalCrossingNewHorizion #マイデザ #あつ森 #あつまれどうぶつの森 pic.twitter.com/cSkT4GjcF2
— Noanoa (@nooAm013) May 27, 2020
影が良い#あつ森 #マイデザイン #あつまれどうぶつの森 #ACNHDesign #acnh pic.twitter.com/yZhBGoz0gm
— Noanoa (@nooAm013) May 10, 2020
And in motion:
ゴミだらけの路地裏を少し拡張
#どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/FWfxjg30nf
— Noanoa (@nooAm013) June 9, 2020
Noanoa’s work is often dystopian.
nightmare
悪い夢#acnh #AnimalCrossingDesign #あつ森 pic.twitter.com/lXIbkSrRpa
— Noanoa (@nooAm013) June 7, 2020
廃れた工場#acnh #AnimalCrossingDesign #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #あつ森 #あつまれどうぶつの森 pic.twitter.com/JD6MgCYxBY
— Noanoa (@nooAm013) May 13, 2020
But sometimes so are the times in which we live. For more, follow Noanoa on Twitter.
