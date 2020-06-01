Sony's PlayStation 5: Price, Games, Release Date, Specs And All The Custom Tech

ACCC Forces EB Games To Offer Fallout 76 Refunds

This Week In Games: Hell March 2020 Edition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Every New Critter You Can Catch In June

If your Animal Crossing: New Horizons adventure has stalled, there's good news. While there's a whole bunch of rare fish and bugs you'll need to catch in May before they disappear, June in the Southern Hemisphere is set to bring a whole swarm of new critters to your island. Here's what's coming and going from Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May and June.

Fish Leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons In May

  • Barred Knifejaw - Found all day in the sea (medium shadow)
  • Char - Found 4pm to 9am in river clifftop ponds (medium shadow)
  • Cherry Salmon - Found 4pm to 9am in river clifftop ponds (medium shadow)
  • Golden Trout (Rare) - Found 4pm to 9am in clifftop rivers (medium shadow)
  • Guppy - Found 9am to 4pm in rivers (tiny shadow)
  • Mitten Crab - Found 4pm to 9am in rivers (small shadow)
  • Neon Tetra - Found 9am to 4pm in rivers (tiny shadow)
  • Ray - Found 4am to 9pm in the sea (very large shadow)
  • Seahorse - Found all day in the sea (tiny shadow)
  • Zebra Turkeyfish - Found all day in the sea (medium shadow)

Bugs Leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons In May

  • Cricket - Found 5pm to 8am on the ground
  • Flea - Found all day on villager's heads
  • Long Locust - Found 8am to 7pm on the ground
  • Mantis - Found 8am to 5pm on flowers
  • Migratory Locust - Found 8am to 7pm on the ground
  • Monarch Butterfly - Found 4am to 5pm near flowers
  • Orchid Mantis - Found 8am to 5pm on white flowers
  • Rice Grasshopper - Found 8am to 7pm on the ground
  • Violin Beetle - Found all day on tree stumps
  • Walking Stick - Found 4am to 8am and 5pm to 7pm on trees

That's a whole bunch of critters! Luckily, there'll be a couple of new ones to catch in June — including the rare Stringfish which can only be found in clifftop rivers.

Fish Arriving In Animal Crossing: New Horizons In June

  • Oarfish - Found all day in the sea (very large shadow)
  • Pond Smelt - Found all day in the river (small shadow)
  • Sea Butterfly - Found all day in the sea (tiny shadow)
  • Squid - Found all day in the sea (medium shadow)
  • Stringfish - Found 4pm to 9am in clifftop rivers (very large shadow)

Bugs Arriving In Animal Crossing: New Horizons In June

  • Dung Beetle - Found all day pushing snowballs
  • Emperor Butterfly - Found 5pm to 8am near flowers
  • Rajah Brooke's Birdwing - Found 8am to 5pm near flowers

While we haven't heard anything further about new events for the game, it's likely that winter in the Southern Hemisphere will also bring some fun new activities. Stay tuned to hear the latest news about what's coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons — and happy hunting!

Comments

  • jacka @jacka

    Guess I'll have to start sorting to small fish from the inexplicable rocks again.

    0
  • mase @mase

    It always looks like the Southern Hemisphere keeps getting screwed on new things arriving and leaving. Northern always has a ton of things all year round.

    0
    • merus @merus

      I don't think it's that we're in the southern hemisphere, and more that it's winter. Things are starting to hibernate. Mark my words: in six months, or rather in four months, the northern hemisphere people will be complaining about things slowing down.

      0
  • Masquerade Guest

    Is this Northern or Southern Hemisphere?

    0
    • Leah Williams @leahjwilliams
      AUTHOR

      Southern - it's in the intro!

      0
      • Masquerade Guest

        Don’t know how I missed that, only thing that tipped me off was the string fish.

        0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

8k amd au feature tag-playstation ps5 ray-tracing sony

Sony's PlayStation 5: Price, Games, Release Date, Specs And All The Custom Tech

The next generation of consoles launches at the end of the year, but there are plenty of key questions to be answered before release. After months of rumours, Sony finally lifted the lid on the console's architecture, revealing more about what the console can do. Here's what we know so far.
accc au eb-games fallout-76 feature

ACCC Forces EB Games To Offer Fallout 76 Refunds

Australia's competition regulator announced Monday afternoon that EB Games, the largest specialist games retailer in Australia and New Zealand, has agreed to a court-enforceable undertaking to refund anyone who bought Fallout 76 between November 14, 2018 and October 31, 2019.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles