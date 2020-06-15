See Games Differently

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Real Money Trade Violates The Terms Of Service, Nintendo Points Out

Brian Ashcraft

Published 13 hours ago: June 15, 2020 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossing new horizonsjapanswitch
Screenshot: news Japan, YouTube
Screenshot: news Japan, YouTube

A digital economy has sprung out around Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Japanese website J-Cast reports that the characters Dom (pictured), Judy, and Marshal are being sold for 5,000 yen ($68) on Twitter in Japan in the real money trade.

The character Jack, J-Cast adds, is going for 8,000 yen ($108).

Nintendo has strictly defined rules about monetisation. As clearly stated on the network services guidelines, Nintendo writes, “You may monetise your videos and channels using the monetisation methods separately specified by Nintendo. Other forms of monetisation of our intellectual property for commercial purposes are not permitted.”

J-Cast reached out Nintendo regarding the real-money trade of Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters. “We are aware of the violation of our terms of use,” Nintendo replied. Nintendo added that it is currently considering what steps should be taken regarding the sale of New Horizons characters.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.