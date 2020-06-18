Apex Legends Heading To Steam, Switch With Crossplay

During today’s EA Play Live broadcast, Respawn Entertainment announced that Apex Legends will be coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch, with crossplay across all platforms, this fall.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and EA’s own Origin launcher, but these new versions will allow players to grab the game on the larger Steam ecosystem and even play in handheld on Switch.

In addition, the “Lost Treasures” event will allow players to earn new golden loot for their favourite Apex Legends characters when it launches next Tuesday, June 23. The event will also include an updated “Armed and Dangerous” game mode, during which only shotguns and snipers can be found on the battlefield and new mobile beacons will allow players to respawn teammates anywhere.