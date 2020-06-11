Arcade1Up Announces Ms. Pac-Man, Marvel Vs. Capcom Cabinets

All The Games We Want From Sony's Big PlayStation 5 Reveal

Photo: Arcade1Up

During today’s IGN Summer of Games event, the folks over at Arcade1Up revealed a handful of new additions to their line of miniature arcade cabinet replicas. These include Ms. Pac-Man, Marvel vs. Capcom, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Big Buck Hunter, and a virtual pinball machine based on Marvel Comics superheroes.

While Ms. Pac-Man is iconic enough to occupy her own cabinet, the others brought along some friends.

The fighting game-centric cabinets both come with Marvel vs. Capcom and X-Men vs. Street Fighter. The other two games on each are different. The Marvel vs. Capcom cabinet includes Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter and brawler Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems, whereas the X-Men branded machine is packaged with X-Men: Children of the Atom and the X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse beat-em-up.

Big Buck Hunter Pro, Arcade1Up’s first shooting simulator, also includes Big Buck Hunter Pro Open Season, Big Buck Safari, and Big Buck Safari Outback.

Official release dates for these cabinets are still forthcoming, but according to IGN, Arcade1Up is expected to drop them before the end of 2020.

  kartanym

    Desperate to get some of these into Australia somehow, the TMNT cabinet is gorgeous.

    

