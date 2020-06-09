Nintendo Confirms Another 140,000 Accounts Were Possibly Breached In April

Sony Will Now Reveal The PlayStation 5 On June 12

Win This $5399 65-Inch OLED TV For Your Gaming Room

Artist Gives Us A Peek Inside Animal Crossing's Resident Loan Shark

That’s what’s going on on the inside. (Photo: Scott Wilkowski)

Having trouble paying back Tom Nook’s loans in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? I find it helps to imagine the person you owe bells to without clothes. Or skin. Kinda like resin artist Scott Wilkowski has done with his “Nookowski” series of see-through figures (via ToysREvil).

Scott Wilkowski makes amazing things with resin. Bulbasaur skeletons. Big-headed kitten skeletons. Pikachu skeletons. OK, he’s kinda got a theme going, but when it works, it works. Double-casting clear resin over opaque, Scott creates the illusion of bones and internal organs suspended in coloured goo, which is what we are, really. Certainly it’s what Tom Nook is.

Look at all those teeth. (Photo: Scott Wilkowski)

Scott is selling this transparent trio on his website for $US65 ($92) apiece plus shipping. Each 2.75" figure comes on a random colour base. Since the pieces are hand cast and the resin hand-mixed, colours and designs may vary, which also means each piece is unique.

Next time Tom Nook lauds his own generosity, tell him you can see right through him. 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bethesda e3 e3-2019 feature limited-run microsoft pc-gaming-show pc-gaming-show-2019 square-enix ubisoft uploadvr

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

It's been hard to keep up with this year's string of not-E3 announcements, due to all the cancellations and postponements. Here's the Aussie times you need.
mass-effect mass-effect-andromeda

Mass Effect: Andromeda Is Better With Mods

A journey across the stars always sounds fun, but even more so when you haven’t seen the sun in weeks. Stuck in my small apartment during a global pandemic, I recently became so desperate for an escape that I booted up Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles