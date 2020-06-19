When Australian Cinemas are Reopening and What Movies They’ll be Showing

Cinemas across Australia were forced to closed their doors due to the rise of coronavirus. The pandemic cut off what was a booming movie season and delayed many of the films planned for release over the next year. Many of these films were rescheduled for 2021, leaving a massive, year-long content gap for cinemas across the world.

From July 1 all Australian cinemas will be allowed to open, as long as they stick to the four square metre per person rule. They also need to maintain coronavirus safety protocols like wiping down seats, providing hand sanitiser to guests and encouraging social distancing.

Australian cinemas reopening dates

Cinemas will not hold the same capacity as usual once they open so if you’re planning on visiting. So you should pre-purchase tickets via your local chain’s website or be prepared to re-plan.

It’s important to check with your local cinema for their re-opening dates, but here’s what we know so far about national chains re-opening:

HOYTS Cinemas: HOYTS is set re-open on July 2 with new safety protocols

HOYTS is set re-open on July 2 with new safety protocols Palace Cinemas: Palace Cinemas are also re-opening from July 2 with new safety protocols

Palace Cinemas are also re-opening from July 2 with new safety protocols Event Cinemas: Event is currently holding drive-in theatre sessions in select locations, and there is no announced re-open date for traditional cinemas yet

What movies will be screening in Australia?

Unfortunately with most major blockbusters pushed back until later this year or early 2021, cinemas will have a fairly bare slate when they re-open in July.

Most cinemas will be screening independent or classic films during this time, although a handful are also wrapping up runs from earlier in the year.

If you missed The Invisible Man, for example, Palace Cinemas will be screening new sessions of the film throughout July alongside Sonic the Hedgehog and others.

Disney adaptation Mulan (July 23) and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (July 30) are both still scheduled for July releases in Australia, so we should see those films arrive in major cinemas later in the month.

In the meantime, here’s what each cinema is showing when they re-open.

Palace Cinemas

Palace Cinemas will be showing a mix of last season’s films and new titles. Their release schedule for early July contains:

The Invisible Man

Sonic the Hedgehog

Dark Waters

The Current War

Romantic Road

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Love Sarah

The Booksellers

Jumanji: The Next Level

There are also a handful of other films, which you can view here.

HOYTS Cinemas

In a statement provided to Gizmodo Australia, HOYTS Cinemas confirmed its future plans for releases contained both ‘crowd favourites’ that started screening earlier in the year and new release blockbusters.

The returning films include:

Bad Boys for Life

1917

The Gentlemen

Sonic the Hedgehog

Jumanji: The Next Level

Dolitte

HOYTS Group CEO and President Damian Keogh also confirmed to Gizmodo Australia that audiences can expect a range of new releases in the upcoming months:

“New release blockbusters will arrive in July with Mulan and Tenet, followed by an exciting August packed with New Mutants, Bill & Ted Face the Music and The Dry. In September, movie-goers can experience A Quiet Place 2, Candy Man and The King’s Man to name a few. “

Like other cinemas, Hoyts will be implementing new and rigorous hygiene and safety procedures including staff temperature checks, additional cleaning protocols and seat separation.

Event Cinemas

At the time of writing Event Cinemas have not updated its release schedule. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to confirm upcoming plans.

In the meantime, it’s safe to assume the cinema chain will be screening the latest blockbuster releases in July alongside a selection of classic and new movies.

Some of the films planned for July sessions are re-releases that have already received a digital or DVD home release. This is because cinemas do not have their full line-up due to coronavirus delays.

Even if you’ve seen a movie before or already own it, consider popping down to your local theatre and buying a ticket or two anyway. It’ll go a long way towards helping Australia’s film industry get back on its feet after one of its strangest periods on record.