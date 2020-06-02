Bandai Is Making A Plastic Model Of...Cup Noodle

The folks behind Gundam models have set their sights on, well, instant ramen in a styrofoam cup.
That’s right, this fall in Japan, the iconic Cup Noodle is getting a one-to-one scale plastic model. The official site points out that you are not to fill the model with hot water or eat it. Sorry!
Here is how the Bandai model compares to Nissin Cup Noodle.
You’ll need to assemble the whole thing, down the instant noodles and the Cup Noodle logo.
Apparently, building it only takes longer than three minutes, which is the amount of time it takes to cook Cup Noodle.
ネタで投稿してから3年、まさかの「カップヌードルプラモデル」が商品化！技術が凄すぎて3分で作るのは不可能です。ありがとうBANDAI SPIRITSさん@HobbySite！発売は9月18日予定、本日よりこちらで予約受付開始です！税込2,420円！
→https://t.co/s3H0gOnokn pic.twitter.com/vP6ZrOMbGX
— カップヌードル (@cupnoodle_jp) June 2, 2020
The Cup Noodle Plastic Model goes on sale September 18 for 2,420 yen. No word about an international release.
