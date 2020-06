Bandai’s Newest Gundam Model Is Excellent For Posing

The newly released Gundam Beyond Global model has enough points of articulation that a variety of very cool and very humorous poses are possible.

As Mecha Catalogue reports, this High Grade RX-78-2 Gundam is a completely new kit and is part of Gunpla’s 40th anniversary. Below are some examples of the articulation, which really makes this RX-78-2 highly expressive.

Image: Bandai

How so? Well, take a look for yourself!